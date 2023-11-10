Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Saturday ITV racing at Aintree, Newcastle & Wincanton

Third time’s a Charm for Honeyball

With heavy ground on the Grand National course and the November Handicap moved to Newcastle’s Tapeta track we’re in for an unusual Saturday and the best racing looks to be at Wincanton.

It’s the 62nd Badger Beer Handicap Chase and for all it’s a good renewal it looks a trappy betting heat with several contenders including Paul Nicholls’ grand old servant, Frodon, who goes for back-to-back wins in the race.

He runs off the same mark from which he won last year and it's easy to envisage him winging his way around here under Bryony Frost, probably because we can look back on his victory here 12 months ago.

Indeed, watching several of the past renewals it seems to me like prominent racers hold a distinct advantage and the key to the race could be Anthony Honeyball's tactics, as he runs four including three who like to be up there.

The most interesting of his quartet is Blackjack Magic, an unexposed eight-year-old at the bottom of the weights who jumped well when last seen winning at Uttoxeter in April, but that was in novice company and this requires another step up.

Joe Tizzard is in good form and The Big Breakaway has the talent to win this with a clean round of jumping, but there's no juice in his price at around 6/1, so all things considered I’m happy to leave the race alone.

I do like Honeyball’s representative in the JenningsBet Richard Barber Memorial Mares’ Handicap Hurdle later on the card, though, with his GOOD LOOK CHARM looking a cracking each-way bet at 22/1.

Honeyball has a tremendous record in this type of race, winning 31 mares’ handicap hurdles from 114 goes at 27.9%, including this very race with Lily Waugh in 2015, while he also saddled the 33/1 second Midnight Tune in this contest two years after that.

This mare was rated 116 over hurdles not long ago and she won an Exeter handicap hurdle off 112, so she's dead interesting here off 107 with her rating having come down because of her exploits over fences.

Even they weren’t too bad, especially since she had wind surgery, her fencing career blighted by the odd bad mistake but the evidence is the engine is still there.

She has had a good break since her last fencing run at Cheltenham in April, but she goes well fresh and in the hope that all eight run I’ll be having a good each-way bet on her at prices north of 20/1.

The Verdict: Back GOOD LOOK CHARM in the 3.32 Wincanton