Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Saturday ITV racing at Aintree and Sandown

Iceo can be crowned king at Sandown

With significant rain forecast from the early hours an early-morning inspection has been called at Sandown and even if it gets the green light conditions are going to be really testing.

Constitution Hill might not even turn up, so betting in the rescheduled Fighting Fifth doesn’t really appeal with the heftiest of Rule 4s potentially lying in wait and in the Tingle Creek the most viable alternative to Jonbon, Edwardstone, might be a non-runner given he has the option of the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday (if, indeed, that meeting survives the weather).

There is another Grade 1 on the card worthy of attention, though, the Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at 1.50, and JPR One is a hot favourite here after capsizing at the last at Cheltenham last time following an otherwise excellent display.

He should go well, but he’s in against some equally-promising novice chasers and his old rival ICEO looks a spot of value against him at 9/2.

Paul Nicholls’ horse looked a novice chaser to follow when he bolted up at Newton Abbot on October 2 and he was subsequently sent off 4/6 to give JPR One over a stone and a beating at the same track less than three weeks later.

He couldn’t do it and he was eased down late on when his chance had gone, but JPR One’s next start at Cheltenham highlighted the very tough task Iceo had on just his second fencing start and it’s significant Nicholls is prepared to take him on again here off level weights.

The Ditcheat handler isn’t convinced Iceo was in the best of shape last time out, possibly because of the fairly quick turnaround from his first fencing win, but this race has always been his first big target of the season and I suspect we’ll see a different horse on Saturday.

That’s because Iceo was very impressive at this track when winning the Imperial Cup on heavy ground over hurdles here back in March, a race in which he beat subsequent Ascot winner Knickerbockerglory with something to spare, and you can bet Nicholls has been planning for this race with this horse ever since.

With his Newton Abbot win boosted by the second, Mount Tempest, at Sandown on Friday, he looks the best bet on the card and I'll leave it at that at Sandown, as nothing really appeals in the handicaps at the prices.

