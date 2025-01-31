Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Sandown and Musselburgh ITV Racing Saturday February 1

Our form expert has four selections for the ITV action at Sandown and Musselburgh on Saturday.

The Verdict: Saturday February 1 1pt win Kalif d’Airy in 1.25 Sandown at 8/1 (General) 1pt win Solo in 2.00 Sandown at 15/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt win Kalif Du Berlais in 2.35 Sandown at 7/2 (William Hill) 1pt win Corrigeen Rock in 2.50 Musselburgh at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Scilly bet against jolly Jango

While Willie Mullins holds court over at Leopardstown on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival on Saturday, things might be expected to be more of a grind for Paul Nicholls down at Sandown. The Ditcheat handler had a quiet January, which he can do now and again on the back of vaccination season, but he usually makes hay in February in the build-up to Cheltenham and as the calendar flips over things could turn for him on the Scilly Isles card at Sandown. In the feature Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase itself he has an excellent chance of plundering Grade One glory with KALIF DU BERLAIS, the five-year-old getting 4lb from his rivals on the weight-for-age allowance as he steps up in trip to 2m4f for the first time. The 4lb could be a defining factor in the final analysis and I think it levels up his chance with Jango Baie more than the current price discrepancy suggests. Both are exciting novices and both have had their recent form franked; Jango Baie’s Cheltenham win enhanced by Springwell Bay while Kalif Du Berlais’ own victory at Prestbury Park has been well advertised by Vincenzo. But I also like Kalif Du Berlais’ experience here, this his fourth chase start compared to Jango Baie’s second, while there’s plenty of hope he will stay the trip just fine judging by a pedigree that includes Katgary and Katenko, who both stayed three miles. The way he has travelled and jumped on his last two starts at two miles suggests he’ll be right at home towards the front end at Sandown and at prices around the 7/2 mark he rates a bet against the odds-on favourite. The Verdict: Back KALIF DU BERLAIS in the 2.35 Sandown

Solo mission for Cobden

It could be a good day for Nicholls and I also like the look of his SOLO in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Chase earlier on the card at 2.00. Etalon takes a big percentage out of the market here but he’s becoming a bit of a frustrating customer and at short prices I’m happy to take him on with Nicholls’ nine-year-old. On his second start back from wind surgery he jumped beautifully out in front over 2m3f at Ascot last time, where he got tired after the second last eventually finishing a five-length fourth. That was really encouraging, though, and he looks worth trying back at two miles in testing ground on that evidence. He’s got good Sandown form in his locker including a handicap chase win on ground Timeform described as heavy and if he jumps as well as he did at Ascot he can get into a smooth rhythm in a prominent position under Harry Cobden. All of that, combined with a reduced handicap mark of 142, makes him a bet at the prices in this six-runner field. The Verdict: Back SOLO in the 2.00 Sandown

Moore money in novices’ handicap

I was going to leave it at that at Sandown but with Gary & Josh Moore’s KALIF D’AIRY drifting out to 8/1 I want him on side as well in the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at 1.25. On balance I think he’s probably worth forgiving his defeat at 1/2 at Fakenham last time, his conqueror Mavis Pike pulling out plenty for pressure as the pair pulled 13 lengths clear of the field, Kalif d’Airy doing plenty on the sharp end of a strong gallop while the winner came from behind. Prior to that he had given Motazzen a good race at Fontwell and that rival has won well again since at Southwell on New Year’s Day, so Kalif d’Airy looks to be improving despite being beaten on his last two starts. I think he’ll like stepping back up in trip here, judging by his running style and his pedigree, while Authorized's progeny go well in testing conditions and the Moores are always to be feared at this track. Getting weight from the market leaders, he looks a danger to all. The Verdict: Back KALIF D’AIRY in the 1.25 Sandown

Rock solid at Musselburgh