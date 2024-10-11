Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newmarket and York Saturday October 12

Too Soon to star in the Zetland?

National Hunt trainers have dominated the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap in recent years, winning the last six, and it will probably go that way again this time around with Willie Mullins, Emmet Mullins, Gavin Cromwell and Gordon Elliott all having fancied horses.

Only 25 run in what can be a maximum field of 34 and half of them are trained in Ireland, Willie Mullins’ Sea Of Sands heading the market after he won on his hurdling debut in a canter at Listowel just over two weeks ago – his first run for over two years.

His BHA mark of 95 could be lenient looking at that run plus his old form in Germany, and with connections quick to book Rowley Mile maestro William Buick it’s no wonder his chance hasn’t been missed by the market.

I’m not in any rush to take him, Jacovec Cavern, Sixandahalf and Ndaawi on and given any of them could win, depending on their various fitness levels at this time of year with hurdling campaigns looming large, it’s a race I’m happy to leave alone.

The Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes offers up a Coolmore v Godolphin tussle between Aidan O’Brien’s The Lion In Winter and Charlie Appleby’s Shadow Of Light and Ancient Truth, and it looks a cracking contest.

I thought the gears Shadow Of Light displayed in the Middle Park could be a key factor in this race but his price was getting much closer to The Lion In Winter’s on Friday afternoon so again it looks a race to watch and enjoy.

There are plenty of other punting avenues to explore on a busy afternoon and it’s Gary & Josh Moore’s TOO SOON that looks the best bet at Newmarket in the Group 3 Palace Pier Zetland Stakes for two-year-olds over 10 furlongs.

He’s sixth best in the betting but his form is arguably the second best in the race and there’s the promise of more improvement to come now he steps up in trip to a mile-and-a-quarter.

By the Dewhurst winner Too Darn Hot, he’s got bags of stamina on his dam’s side and he’s improved with each run, shaping well in defeat on debut at Goodwood and again in a hot Ascot maiden before he won nicely at Epsom last time out.

He beat a well-touted horse of Ralph Beckett’s called Anniversary at Epsom and he was well on top at the line, impressing with the way he travelled and put the race to bed, even if he did bag the favoured stands’ rail on heavy ground.

I wouldn’t pigeon-hole him as a soft ground horse, though, as he just looks to be improving whatever the conditions and he is underestimated at 10/1 in this company.

The Verdict: Back TOO SOON in the 1.50 Newmarket