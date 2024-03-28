Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newcastle ITV Racing Good Friday March 29

Harbour ambition in the Easter Classic

A new look for All Weather Championships day at Newcastle on Good Friday with the conditions races turned into handicaps and it appears to have paid immediate dividends with some healthy fields declared on a good punting card.

The Bet UK All-Weather Easter Classic remains the feature race and it looks really competitive as a handicap with some upwardly mobile horses like Oh So Grand, Penzance and Elegant Man heading the betting.

Any of those could win, but they have been winning typical all-weather races in so much that they have generally pounced off slow gallops, doing their rivals for class and pace at the business end.

This 15-runner field with proven pacesetters like To Catch A Thief, Freescape and Claymore in attendance promises to be different, and while any of those market leaders might like that scenario, too, I’d rather side with a horse at a bigger price that looks sure to be suited by a test at the 10-furlong trip.

With that in mind I’m drawn to the claims of Ado McGuinness’ STAR HARBOUR who looks worth siding with each-way at 20/1.

This horse is a proven winner over 1m4f and he’s well suited to a strongly-run 10 furlongs, something he didn’t get when beaten just less than six lengths by the aforementioned Elegant Man at Dundalk off a three-month break at Dundalk at the end of January.

He gets an 11lb pull at the weights with that horse here and he ran a cracker back at Dundalk last time, just being run out of the win late on over 1m4f after wandering around when in front.

It was another run that suggested a good pace at 10 furlongs would be his ideal scenario, something that his performances at Chepstow (when winning) and Windsor (when behind Spirit Dancer) last summer in the Racing League would back up.

Adam Caffrey claims 3lb off him and he’s been banging in the winners at Dundalk for McGuinness after riding a treble for him there last week, while he knows this horse having finished second on him last time out.

The track is an unknown, but Sea The Stars progeny have an excellent strike-rate on the Newcastle Tapeta (22%) and, all in all, this Irish raider could be a bigger danger to his rivals than his odds suggest.

The Verdict: Back STAR HARBOUR in the 4.10 Newcastle