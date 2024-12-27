Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newbury ITV Racing Saturday December 28

Go To War with Hendo ammo

The quality action on Saturday is over in Leopardstown with the Grade 1 Savills Chase taking centre stage as stablemates Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File go head-to-head over three miles.

Galopin Des Champs has an exceptional record around this track and if he’s on his A-game, on perhaps slightly faster ground than ideal, then Fact To File will have to improve quite significantly on everything he’s done so far if he’s to beat him again.

With the bookies finding it hard to split the pair I would side with Galopin Des Champs to retain his crown, but either way it’s a fascinating contest not to miss at 2.35 with ITV4 showing the race in the UK.

That’s the race of the day, but Newbury offers some Grade 1 action too with the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle housing a couple of highly-promising novices in The New Lion and Regent’s Stroll.

Both of them have winning course form, but The New Lion is deservedly edging favouritism in my eyes and it’s Dan Skelton’s horse that can prevail in the Newbury feature.

As for bets Nicky Henderson’s GO TO WAR appeals in the Coral Racing Club Join For Free Handicap Hurdle at 1.45.

Skelton has another hopeful here in Mr Hope Street and there probably isn’t much between him and Go To War on all known form, but the selection has the room for more progression now he steps up in trip.

He’s been running at trips around two miles in all his starts so far, including on his stable debut at Huntingdon three weeks ago where he was outpaced by Bluegrass, but he’s bred for further and he can find another gear here.

The Huntingdon form looks good with the fourth home, Milldam, coming out and winning at Haydock, while Go To War’s half-brother, Flight Deck, won on handicap debut at Newbury over 2m4f having previously run solely at two miles.

The Verdict: Back GO TO WAR in the 1.45 Newbury