Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newbury ITV Racing Saturday December 28

Our form expert tipped the Welsh National winner at 18/1 on Friday and he has three selections for Newbury on Saturday including in the Coral Mandarin Handicap Chase.
The Verdict: Saturday December 28
1pt win Go To War in 1.45 Newbury at 7/2 (bet365, 3/1 General)
1pt win Inch House in 2.20 Newbury at 7/1 (General)
1pt win Sea Invasion in 3.35 Newbury at 12/1 (bet365, Paddy Power)
Go To War with Hendo ammo
The quality action on Saturday is over in Leopardstown with the Grade 1 Savills Chase taking centre stage as stablemates Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File go head-to-head over three miles.
Galopin Des Champs has an exceptional record around this track and if he’s on his A-game, on perhaps slightly faster ground than ideal, then Fact To File will have to improve quite significantly on everything he’s done so far if he’s to beat him again.
With the bookies finding it hard to split the pair I would side with Galopin Des Champs to retain his crown, but either way it’s a fascinating contest not to miss at 2.35 with ITV4 showing the race in the UK.
That’s the race of the day, but Newbury offers some Grade 1 action too with the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle housing a couple of highly-promising novices in The New Lion and Regent’s Stroll.
Both of them have winning course form, but The New Lion is deservedly edging favouritism in my eyes and it’s Dan Skelton’s horse that can prevail in the Newbury feature.
As for bets Nicky Henderson’s GO TO WAR appeals in the Coral Racing Club Join For Free Handicap Hurdle at 1.45.
Skelton has another hopeful here in Mr Hope Street and there probably isn’t much between him and Go To War on all known form, but the selection has the room for more progression now he steps up in trip.
He’s been running at trips around two miles in all his starts so far, including on his stable debut at Huntingdon three weeks ago where he was outpaced by Bluegrass, but he’s bred for further and he can find another gear here.
The Huntingdon form looks good with the fourth home, Milldam, coming out and winning at Haydock, while Go To War’s half-brother, Flight Deck, won on handicap debut at Newbury over 2m4f having previously run solely at two miles.
The Verdict: Back GO TO WAR in the 1.45 Newbury
Game of inches for Nicholls
In the Coral Mandarin Handicap Chase Henry’s Friend looks sure to go well for Ben Pauling on the back of his very good effort over the course and distance in the Coral Gold Cup last time.
If he avoids the mistakes that derailed his momentum that day he’s the one they all have to beat, but I do think he’s vulnerable to a better-handicapped horse and INCH HOUSE could be that rival.
Paul Nicholls’ new recruit looked like he needed his stable debut last time out but he jumped well until fitness told and he looks to have retained all the ability that saw him win twice at this track last season.
With another month of training at Ditcheat under his belt I would expect him to strip fitter in this and Nicholls is taking no chances applying the first-time cheekpieces.
The handicapper dropped him 4lb in one go for his reappearance in a tough race won by Wiseguy, but that gives him a big chance at the weights here with Harry Cobden taking over for the first time.
The Verdict: Back INCH HOUSE in the 2.20 Newbury
Sea the star for Honeyball
Finally, Nicholls, Skelton and Henderson all have chances in the closing Coral 'Pipped-At-The Post' And Win Novices' Limited Handicap Chase with the latter running Sefton Novices’ Hurdle fourth Shanagh Bob, who is on a retrieval mission after a lacklustre chasing debut at Uttoxeter.
He’s likely much better than that but with all eyes on the big guns Anthony Honeyball’s SEA INVASION looks the underestimated one at 12/1.
The son of Sea Moon had a couple of runs over shorter to sharpen him up, but improvement is expected now he steps up to this extended 2m6f from 2m3f.
He stayed on strongly over the extended 2m4f over hurdles at Cheltenham at the end of last season in a hot race, beaten less than a length in third by Doyen Quest who is up 16lb since then following another stylish win at Prestbury Park this campaign.
Sea Invasion ran off 119 that day, so he’s looking well treated off 116 on his third go over fences – particularly with the trip in mind.
Second to Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ winner Slade Steel in his point-to-point, he gets a 10lb pull at the weights with Menaggio on their Plumpton form and with the emphasis more on stamina he can turn that around under Sam Twiston-Davies.
The Verdict: Back SEA INVASION in the 3.35 Newbury
Preview posted at 1508 GMT on 27/12/24
Click here for full Ben Linfoot tipping record
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.