Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Lingfield Sunday January 21

Big day for Venetia

As we ease out of the big freeze it looks like Sunday’s Winter Million card at Lingfield will be on (8am inspection) and a Super Sunday somewhat makes up for a low-key Saturday with big guns like L’Homme Presse and Protektorat set to do battle in the feature Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase.

This looks a good opportunity for Venetia Williams’ L’Homme Presse to mark his return with a win, as he gets 4lb from Protektorat and he’s got plenty in hand on his other four rivals if he’s anywhere near his best.

He might not have to be to win this, but he looks a risky enough proposition at odds-on given he returns from 391 days off the track against Dan Skelton’s race-fit Protektorat, who looks the obvious one to take advantage if the favourite is a little ring rusty after the long absence.

It looks a race to watch and enjoy and both Williams and Skelton have strong chances on the undercard, with the progressive Nurse Susan understandably favourite for the Skeltons in the Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Hurdle at 2.25.

I don’t really want to take her on, but I do want to back Williams’ FRERO BANBOU in the Download the Racing App Now Godstone Handicap Chase over two miles at 1.50.

The nine-year-old won this race two years ago and that was his last victory, but he’s been really unlucky not to add to his win tally this season after holding his form superbly in much better races than this one.

He’s been third in the Grand Sefton, second at Newbury, third in the December Gold Cup and then second back at Cheltenham, the hill just finding him out at the end of some extremely well-run extended 2m4f races.

That’s consistent form and while he looks to have all the tools to win a race at the intermediate trip granted the right circumstances, it’s not really a surprise to see Williams drop him back to two given the pace he has been showing this season.

The good news is he’s only 2lb higher than when he last won this race and the presence of top-weight First Flow looks ideal for him, firstly because he could give him a nice tow into the race and secondly because he keeps a couple of these out of the weights.

Saint Segal is favourite but has been beaten off lower marks than this one on his last four goes in handicap chases, while this is a big step up for The King Of Prs for all that he’s respected given he’s trained by Gavin Cromwell.

The Irish raider is probably the main danger, but this looks a great opportunity for Frero Banbou and he’s worth backing at 11/2.

The Verdict: Back FRERO BANBOU in the 1.50 Lingfield