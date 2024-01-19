Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Lingfield Saturday January 20

Going down an Alley at Lingfield

The big freeze has seen off Saturday’s jumps racing in the UK and ITV has tried to fill the hole by scheduling in four races from Navan to bulk up the afternoon coverage.

Unfortunately they have got a frozen track as well, at the time of writing, and face a morning inspection, so it makes sense to concentrate on the Flat all-weather action on Winter Million weekend at Lingfield.

There are at least a couple of 0-105 handicaps to have a go at there, though it’s unfortunate only one horse rated higher than 100 runs in those two races, which means we are dealing with the usual suspects on the all-weather.

The race that piqued my interest the most is the Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap over five furlongs at 2.35, as they could go hard in this with Bedford Flyer, Bergerac, One Night Stand and Clearpoint all likely to be on or near the front end.

That should suit favourite Diomed Spirit, but he races off a career-high mark of 85 now and probably needs a fifth consecutive career-best run to go in again.

I’d rather back David O’Meara’s ALLIGATOR ALLEY at 15/2, as while he is a horse that needs things to fall his way he’s actually got a better strike-rate on the all-weather (4/16) than he has on turf (3/25) and a fast pace around the Lingfield bend could suit him perfectly.

He’s been running well behind the hugely progressive Clarendon House which has proven a tough task, but this looks an easier assignment and he’s got a chance from a mark of 94 given he’s won off 91, 92, 96 and 100.

Hector Crouch (4/19 21% for O’Meara) should be able to hold his position well on this strong traveller and pounce late on down the outside, hopefully, if things go to plan.

The Verdict: Back ALLIGATOR ALLEY in the 2.35 Lingfield