Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Lingfield Saturday January 20

Our racing tipster Ben Linfoot has two selections from the ITV action at Lingfield on Saturday afternoon.
1pt win Al Rufaa in 2.00 Lingfield at 7/1 (William Hill, 13/2 General)
1pt win Alligator Alley in 2.35 Lingfield at 15/2 (General)
The big freeze has seen off Saturday’s jumps racing in the UK and ITV has tried to fill the hole by scheduling in four races from Navan to bulk up the afternoon coverage.
Unfortunately they have got a frozen track as well, at the time of writing, and face a morning inspection, so it makes sense to concentrate on the Flat all-weather action on Winter Million weekend at Lingfield.
There are at least a couple of 0-105 handicaps to have a go at there, though it’s unfortunate only one horse rated higher than 100 runs in those two races, which means we are dealing with the usual suspects on the all-weather.
The race that piqued my interest the most is the Build Your Acca With BetUK Handicap over five furlongs at 2.35, as they could go hard in this with Bedford Flyer, Bergerac, One Night Stand and Clearpoint all likely to be on or near the front end.
That should suit favourite Diomed Spirit, but he races off a career-high mark of 85 now and probably needs a fifth consecutive career-best run to go in again.
I’d rather back David O’Meara’s ALLIGATOR ALLEY at 15/2, as while he is a horse that needs things to fall his way he’s actually got a better strike-rate on the all-weather (4/16) than he has on turf (3/25) and a fast pace around the Lingfield bend could suit him perfectly.
He’s been running well behind the hugely progressive Clarendon House which has proven a tough task, but this looks an easier assignment and he’s got a chance from a mark of 94 given he’s won off 91, 92, 96 and 100.
Hector Crouch (4/19 21% for O’Meara) should be able to hold his position well on this strong traveller and pounce late on down the outside, hopefully, if things go to plan.
Alligator Alley is by Kingman who has a terrific record with his progeny on the Lingfield all-weather (36/161 22.36%) and another son of his, AL RUFAA, should go well earlier on the card in the Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap over a mile.
This €230,000 yearling was picked up for £24,000 by Daniel & Claire Kubler last year and he’s already paid back a quarter of that after winning at Wolverhampton two starts ago on his second outing for his new yard.
He won easily that day from a mark of 82 and, while he’s 7lb higher now, he ran really well in third off 87 at Southwell last time out considering they went a steady gallop and he challenged away from the front two towards the far side of the track.
I’d mark up that effort and he’s still well treated off 89 on his old form for the Gosdens, when he was rated as high as 102. I’d be prepared to bet his shrewd trainers can get him back somewhere near that level again given they transformed the fortunes of Astro King for the same owners, a horse who won the Cambridgeshire after improving a stone for the Kublers having arrived from Sir Michael Stoute’s.
Al Rufaa looks another rejuvenated horse for the stable switch and this looks a good spot for him, his odds of 13/2 perfectly fair for my money, even when considering his wide draw and the competitiveness of the race.
Preview posted at 1505 GMT on 19/01/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org