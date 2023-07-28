Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for King George Saturday at Ascot and Sky Bet Dash card at York

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has five tips for Saturday's action including in the King George at Ascot and Sky Bet Dash Handicap at York.

The Verdict tips: Saturday, July 29 1pt win Aberama Gold in 2.40 York at 11/2 (General) 1pt e.w Tacarib Bay in 3.00 Ascot at 14/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) 1pt win Alflaila in 3.15 York at 9/2 (Hills) 1pt win Hukum in 3.40 Ascot at 9/2 (General) 1pt win Whoop Whoop in 4.00 York at 13/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

"I think he's going to overturn the Derby form" | King George at Ascot tips and best bets

Hukum to strike in vintage King George

It’s a brilliant renewal of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes with two quality three-year-olds in Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel taking on a posse of highly-talented older horses and it’s all set up to be a classic. Aidan O’Brien is bringing a squad over from Ireland and we could have an old-fashioned tear up if the Ballydoyle outsiders go hard in a bid to set things up for Auguste Rodin, who did King Of Steel for staying power at Epsom. However, the one to back has to be Owen Burrows’ HUKUM who has looked at his peak on his last two starts. More than a year has passed since the first of those runs – his dominating four-and-a-quarter length verdict over Pyledriver in the 2022 Coronation Cup, the runner-up franking the form in last year’s renewal of this race, but he looked just as good 11 months on. The injury that kept him off for the remainder of 2022 required three screws inserted in a hind leg, and while he was entitled to need his comeback at Sandown in May he looked as good as he did the previous June when accounting for Desert Crown over 10 furlongs. With no signs of the injury having a negative effect and the rain in the week playing to his strengths, he’s the one the three-year-olds have to beat. A strong gallop will play into the full brother to Baaeed’s hands given he’s proven himself over further and he was really impressive the last time he came to Ascot in the 2021 Cumberland Lodge. Auguste Rodin might not be as fluent with a bit of cut in the ground, leaving King Of Steel the main danger to the selection. However, Hukum’s experience in the battle sways thing in his favour and he can come out on top in the race of the season. The Verdict: Back HUKUM in the King George

Hukum (near side) sweeps past Desert Crown

Burrows at the double with Alflaila

It could be a very good day for Burrows and the more the ground dries out the better for ALFLAILA who can lower the colours of My Prospero in the Sky Bet York Stakes on the Knavesmire. A tactical race would be against the Dark Angel colt and there isn’t guaranteed pace in this five-runner field, but Mashhoor isn’t likely to hang around and he can set things up nicely for the selection. He improved a bundle last season and won from an unpromising position in the Strensall Stakes at York over nine furlongs, before going on to win the Darley Stakes from Ottoman Fleet who has franked the form with three subsequent wins at Listed, Group 3 and Group 2 level. Alflaila has more to offer going up in trip to 10 furlongs and Burrows is well capable of readying one after a break, so he can sink likely favourite My Prospero who looks a little overrated following his Champion Stakes third. The Verdict: Back ALFLAILA in the Sky Bet York Stakes

Go for Gold in Sky Bet Dash

Earlier on the card at York it’s the Sky Bet Dash and last year’s race is well worth viewing again with five back for more including the second, fourth and fifth. ABERAMA GOLD was fifth last year but new trainer David O’Meara looks likely to get more out of him and this looks his race given he’s now 2lb lower than 12 months ago, meaning he gets a 6lb pull with both last year’s second and fourth. On his stable debut at Ayr last time he did the best of those up with the pace throughout (free video replay, below) and that style of racing is better suited to York where he has a good overall record. Indeed, he’s won here off 85 and Mark Winn’s 3lb effectively takes him down to that mark, while his recent form is good having won off 87 just last month at Hamilton. This isn’t the deepest of renewals with 15 going to post in what can be a maximum field of 22 and the value could well be at the top of the market with Aberama Gold still making plenty of appeal at 11/2. The Verdict: Back ABERAMA GOLD in 2.40 York

Take Tac in wide-open International

The Moet & Chandon International Stakes is the big handicap on King George day at Ascot and this looks as wide open as you’d expect with a few course specialists hanging around the top of the market. Fresh, Vafortino and Escobar have all won over the course and distance and all three are respected, but TACARIB BAY is preferred at 14/1 for Richard Hannon. The son of Night Of Thunder may not have won here, but he has some very good Ascot form to his name including a second place in handicap company at this meeting last year off 106 and a third off 104 in the Balmoral Handicap on Champions Day (runs off 103 on Saturday). He travelled into the Balmoral beautifully and with that run in mind it’s no wonder Hannon has identified a big-field seven-furlong handicap at the track for his comeback, the four-year-old having been off since April after being gelded. That’s not a concern as he’s run well after a break a few times and I like the fact he comes in here with fresher legs than the field. He’ll likely be prominent under Sean Levey, hopefully getting a tow into things from the likes of Mister Bluebird and Rhythm Master, and his class can take him deep into the race. The Verdict: Back TACARIB BAY in 3.00 Ascot

Whoop for the Beckett horse in York nursery