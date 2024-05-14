Our form expert tipped the Lingfield Oaks Trial winner in his last column and he thinks Ralph Beckett could have another good day at York on Wednesday.

The Verdict: Wednesday, May 15 1pt win Chairmanoftheboard in 2.45 York at 12/1 (bet365) 2pts win Montassib in 3.15 York at 15/2 (BetVictor, Boylesports, Ladbrokes) 1pt win Classical Song in 3.45 York at 13/2 (bet365, 5/1 General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Going for a Song in Musidora

Day one of the Dante Festival at York and plenty of eyes will be on Friendly Soul in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes following her smooth success in the Pretty Polly at Newmarket last time out. Rated 107 after that, she’s the one to beat on that form but the problem is the 10-day turnaround which looks quick for a John Gosden-trained Classic prospect. He won the same Newmarket race with Running Lion last year who was just as impressive, but she fluffed her lines in France and I wonder if that’s part of the reason for getting Friendly Soul out quickly as she crams in experience ahead of the Prix de Diane. She could win well, but at even-money I want to take her on with that quick turnaround in mind and the one who can take advantage is Ralph Beckett’s CLASSICAL SONG.

After a slow start to the campaign Beckett has recently turned a corner and it’s significant that he’s won two Oaks trials in a week with Forest Fairy and You Got To Me. The former had had a run on the all-weather but the latter was winning first time-out, a big boost for Classical Song who comes in here on the back of 215 days off the track. She arguably went into the winter as Beckett’s principal Oaks contender after a highly-promising juvenile campaign, beating the now 97-rated Beautiful Love by three lengths at Sandown on her second start before a very good fourth in the Group One Fillies’ Mile. Beckett reckons she overachieved at two and her dam was certainly a late bloomer, while her half-brothers Dylan Mouth and Henry Mouth were both winners over 1m4f and more, the former winning the John Smith’s Silver Cup over 1m6f at this track. Improvement is therefore expected now she steps up in distance and given she’s starting from the solid foundations of her two-year-old season she looks the one who can put it up to the favourite. The Verdict: Back CLASSICAL SONG in 3.45 York

Haggas has the answer in Duke of York

The ground looks likely to ease after rain on Tuesday with more showers forecast Wednesday morning and while it’s a guessing game as to how the ground will ride it’s a case of the more rain the better for MONTASSIB in the Group 2 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes. William Haggas has found the key to the son of Exceed And Excel and he can continue his reinvention as a sprinter on the back of an impressive reappearance win in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster where he flew home late to win cosily on soft ground. Giving 18lb and a beating to dual-subsequent winner Adaay In Devon was a really good effort and it was his third successive excellent run at the trip since being dropped back from seven furlongs and a mile. Indeed, he signed off last season with a superb win over six furlongs at York in the Coral Sprint Trophy, where he came from last to first, and the way he has improved in high-class handicaps and Listed company suggests he’s ready for his first crack at this level. A strong pace looks key to his chance, too, and he should get that, with Art Power, Swingalong and Washington Heights amongst a handful of possible front runners in the field, while his fitness advantage could come into play against Azure Blue, last year’s winner, who might just need the run. The Verdict: Back MONTASSIB in 3.15 York

