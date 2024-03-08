Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Sandown and Wolverhampton Saturday March 9

Nicholls to make a noise with Imperial rule

Excitement is building ahead of the Cheltenham Festival and an excellent Betfair Imperial Cup card at Sandown on Saturday offers punters the chance swell the punting bank ahead of next week.

The big betting race is the Betfair Imperial Cup itself and Ben Pauling has a strong hand with Bad and Jipcot who are both towards the head of the betting.

Bad has gone up 4lb for defeat last time, though, and Jipcot backs up quickly from his Huntingdon run last Sunday, the 7lb penalty making life tougher for him in a much deeper race.

I want to take them on and I’m keen on the chances of Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden making it three wins in five years in this race with French import SANS BRUIT.

This horse’s French form stands up to close scrutiny as he beat recent Kempton winner Golden Son over four lengths giving him 6lb, with a certain Gaelic Warrior back in third.

That was a while ago but more recently he has beaten Ain’t Got Wings over both hurdles and fences and that horse has won twice since at Auteuil, while all of his French wins came on soft, very soft or heavy ground.

With all that in mind he shaped well over 2m3f on good ground on his British debut at Doncaster, pulling way too hard to do himself justice, but he only weakened after the second last and it very much looked like a sighter ahead of bigger days. Indeed, his usual hood was left off that day, but it’s back on at Sandown.

Since wind surgery data began (in 2018), we all know Nicholls is one to watch first time after wind surgery (20% strike-rate), but he’s even better second time back after the procedure (23% strike-rate) so improvement is expected from Sans Bruit on his second start after having his wind done.

Dropped 2lb to 132 in conditions he excels in, it’s no wonder the double-figure prices were snapped up early on Friday but, for me, he remains the bet in the race at 8/1.

The Verdict: Back SANS BRUIT in the 2.25 Sandown