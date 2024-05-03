Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Newmarket Saturday May 4

Back Kerdos to storm the Palace

It’s an exciting edition of the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket with long-time antepost favourite City Of Troy attempting to land odds-on favouritism for Aidan O’Brien and Coolmore.

He looked an exceptional prospect at two after three excellent efforts at the Curragh and on both Newmarket courses, his Dewhurst win on the Rowley Mile a nice blueprint for how connections would like his 2000 Guineas to pan out.

With his juvenile form franked this spring and the promise of more to come as a three-year-old, I’m in no rush to have a bet against him in the race and will simply watch and enjoy.

Clive Cox trains one of the more appealing each-way alternatives in the race in Ghostwriter and he’s a horse to keep an eye on for the future, his pedigree suggesting he could be very good over 10 furlongs or even further as the season progresses.

He’s an interesting project for Cox who is better known for his prowess with sprinters and with that in mind I’m backing his KERDOS to come out on top in the Group 3 William Hill Palace House Stakes.

This is a tough race for three-year-olds and Mitbaahy probably wants six furlongs, so I’m drawn to the chances of Kerdos who was good last year but promises to be even better as a four-year-old.

That was certainly how life panned out for his sire, Profitable, trained by Cox and a winner of this race in 2016, a career-best at the time but form he bettered when winning the Temple and King’s Stand Stakes on his next two starts.

There are few better trainers at nurturing top-class sprinters as they get older than Cox and he highlighted this horse’s four-year-old campaign as something to look forward to right after he won the Beverley Bullet last September.

Kerdos returned at Bath in a heavy ground handicap where he gave loads of weight to everything from a perch of 107, his six-length defeat in difficult circumstances nothing more than a pipe opener for the season ahead.

It should bring him on nicely for this assignment and in an average renewal he looks a good bet at 11/2.

The Verdict: Back KERDOS in the 2.55 Newmarket