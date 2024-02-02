Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Musselburgh and Sandown Saturday February 3

Our form expert Ben Linfoot delivers his verdict on Saturday's action and he has two bets at both Musselburgh and Sandown.
1pt win Sacre Coeur in 2.00 Sandown at 7/1 (William Hill)
1pt win Castle Robin in 2.15 Musselburgh at 16/1 (General)
1pt win Ballygeary in 2.50 Musselburgh at 10/1 (General)
1pt win Good Look Charm in 3.10 Sandown 11/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
The quality action is at Leopardstown for day one of the Dublin Racing Festival but with lots of short-priced favourites betting opportunities look thin on the ground.
Marine Nationale and Galopin Des Champs could steal the show at the DRF, but I’m wary of backing the latter at prohibitive prices in between his excellent Savills victory and his Cheltenham Gold Cup assignment, so it looks a card to watch and learn from.
Back in the UK the stars are not on show like they are in Ireland, but there are some competitive handicaps to try and unravel and it’s to those we go in search of Saturday profit.
Ed Keeper heads the betting for the Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle over three miles at Sandown (3.10) and he’s a likeable horse on the upgrade since being stepped up to this trip.
I’m not surprised he’s favourite, but he has gone up another 5lb for defeat at Cheltenham last time and with the handicapper hardly in a forgiving nature following his mistake at the last there I’m happy to take him on.
He could be vulnerable giving significant weight to the thriving GOOD LOOK CHARM, a mare who did this column a favour when winning at Wincanton on her reappearance.
Up 10lb after that, I’ve been watching her with interest since and she ran a cracker at Cheltenham from 5lb out of the handicap at the December meeting, finishing a close-up third behind Nurse Susan, who has gone in again since, and ahead of Ilovethenightlife, who has also won subsequently.
After such a good effort against the mares she was sent into open company in the Lanzarote and ran another stormer, despite market weakness, running on for fourth after being outpaced after the turn for home.
That looked a real indicator that more progress is expected back up in trip over three miles and off the same mark, from the foot of the weights, Anthony Honeyball’s in-form eight-year-old looks a threat to all at double-figure prices.
Also at Sandown, SACRE COEUR may get the run of things in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Chase and she could be a tough nut to crack.
Tactics could be vital in this small-field affair over two miles and market leaders In Excelsis Deo and Saint Segal might find it tough coming from off the pace if they make mistakes like they have done in recent runs.
Harper’s Brook needs to be delivered on the line and Red Rookie is hard to win with, too, so if Tristan Durrell gets Sacre Coeur rolling in front she could get them all at it deep into the contest.
Three from five over fences since joining Skelton, she stays further than this but seems to settle better under forcing tactics over two miles and she simply did too much too soon when scorching clear over 2m4f at Huntingdon last time, where she was reeled in by three rivals on the run-in.
That was evidence she’s still in good form, though, and this drop in trip on Saturday looks a good move for her.
Up at Musselburgh, I’m going to take a chance on CASTLE ROBIN in the bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase at 16/1.
He won on this corresponding weekend last year when landing the Masters Handicap Chase at Sandown from a mark of 134 and he could’ve gone back there with a real chance from just a 1lb higher mark.
It’s interesting he makes the long trip up to Scotland for this, stepping up to a marathon trip for the first time, and he shaped well in the Forward Plan race at Doncaster where all four fences were omitted in the home straight on his seasonal return.
Longsdon has a good record up at Musselburgh and it becomes excellent when you drill down to his runners at the Scottish track at this time of year (7 from 17 at 41.18% in the month of February).
Four miles is a question mark for this horse, but at 16s he’s worth a win-only bet with the potential Irish-trained plot jobs squashing any urge to double stakes with an each-way wager.
Finally, BALLYGEARY appeals at 10/1 in the bet365 Scottish County Handicap Hurdle also at Musselburgh.
Donald McCain’s horse needs to chase a strong gallop at this trip and he was second off an ordinary pace here last time, hanging up the run-in under claiming jockey Peter Kavanagh.
He looked to have more in the tank when straightened up and with Brian Hughes taking over in a race that should be run to suit he’s worth getting onside at the prices.
Preview posted at 1500 GMT on 02/02/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org