Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Musselburgh and Sandown Saturday February 3

Third time’s a Charm at Sandown

The quality action is at Leopardstown for day one of the Dublin Racing Festival but with lots of short-priced favourites betting opportunities look thin on the ground.

Marine Nationale and Galopin Des Champs could steal the show at the DRF, but I’m wary of backing the latter at prohibitive prices in between his excellent Savills victory and his Cheltenham Gold Cup assignment, so it looks a card to watch and learn from.

Back in the UK the stars are not on show like they are in Ireland, but there are some competitive handicaps to try and unravel and it’s to those we go in search of Saturday profit.

Ed Keeper heads the betting for the Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle over three miles at Sandown (3.10) and he’s a likeable horse on the upgrade since being stepped up to this trip.

I’m not surprised he’s favourite, but he has gone up another 5lb for defeat at Cheltenham last time and with the handicapper hardly in a forgiving nature following his mistake at the last there I’m happy to take him on.

He could be vulnerable giving significant weight to the thriving GOOD LOOK CHARM, a mare who did this column a favour when winning at Wincanton on her reappearance.

Up 10lb after that, I’ve been watching her with interest since and she ran a cracker at Cheltenham from 5lb out of the handicap at the December meeting, finishing a close-up third behind Nurse Susan, who has gone in again since, and ahead of Ilovethenightlife, who has also won subsequently.

After such a good effort against the mares she was sent into open company in the Lanzarote and ran another stormer, despite market weakness, running on for fourth after being outpaced after the turn for home.

That looked a real indicator that more progress is expected back up in trip over three miles and off the same mark, from the foot of the weights, Anthony Honeyball’s in-form eight-year-old looks a threat to all at double-figure prices.

The Verdict: Back GOOD LOOK CHARM in the 3.10 Sandown