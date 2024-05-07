Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Chester Wednesday May 8

Take on O'Brien with... O'Brien

As always the Derby trials will make for some fascinating viewing over the next fortnight and they take on even greater significance following City Of Troy’s unexpected poor showing in Saturday’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

It has been interesting listening to Aidan O’Brien in the fallout and particularly his comment on perhaps not having done enough with him through the winter, City Of Troy becoming his 10th three-year-old that has been beaten at odds-on this year from 12 representatives (it's now 11 from 13).

Certainly, punters should be treating his first-time-out three-year-olds with caution for the time being, particularly at skinny prices, and for that reason alone I’m inclined to take on his Grosvenor Square in the Group 3 Boodles Chester Vase Stakes.

O’Brien has a tremendous record in this race and at this track in general and, of course, this Grosvenor Square might win doing cartwheels, he is the form pick after all, but it has to be a consideration that this horse, off 200 days, might need the run.

However, that’s not to say O’Brien can’t win the Chester Vase for an 11th time, with his second string, AGENDA, who looks a bet at 10/1.

There are no rustiness worries with this son of Galileo as he has had a run this year, and an impressive win, no less, on the Dundalk polytrack, overcoming an average gallop to run out a decisive winner by over four lengths at the end of March.

The third home, Sea The Polaris, has come out and franked the form and Agenda looks well worth a place in a trial on that evidence. Indeed, he’s arguably the form pick, betting without his stablemate, and he looks underestimated in the market on the basis of O’Brien’s jockey bookings.

With Ryan Moore on the favourite it’s interesting to see Joseph’s jockey, Dylan Browne McMonagle, take the ride (he's yet to ride Chester, but will get a taste aboard Galileo Dame in the Cheshire Oaks at 3.05), and he should get a nice rail position here wherever he slots in, while there’s every chance his mount, out of a Royal Ascot-winning sprinter, might do his rivals for a bit of pace.

There has been money for Charlie Appleby’s Hidden Law who is second favourite, but none of his three previous Chester Vase runners ran anywhere near market expectations and he looks short enough now, while Cadogan Place, who beat him at Southwell, has a tough task here after just the one run.

The Verdict: Back AGENDA in the 3.40 Chester