Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Chester Thursday May 9

Get with the Balding Warrior

There is no better trainer to get with in the May Meeting handicaps at Chester than Andrew Balding, who has a staggering record considering it’s a track where the draw is so important.

Balding has trained 18 winners from 91 runners in Chester handicaps in the month of May, a 20% strike-rate, a profit of +£27.83 to a £1 level stake at SP, and it’s clearly a meeting he targets with his up-and-coming handicappers.

He’s got a few running this week including in the Chester Cup, but the one I’ve been looking forward to the most is CELTIC WARRIOR in the Halliwell Jones Handicap over the extended seven furlongs on Thursday.

We’ve got to take on Never So Brave here, a Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt who ran up close behind Vandeek and Ancient Wisdom as a two-year-old, but it has been a slow start to the year for his trainer and at very short prices I want to have this each-way bet against him.

It’s with hope the dead eight stand their ground on that score, but either way Celtic Warrior can put it up to the favourite on the back of two all-weather runs that suggest he’s trained on significantly.

Balding ran him three times within a month as a two-year-old before gelding him, a series of events that screamed handicap project, and he should’ve won off 75 first time back in a Southwell handicap where he was denied a head, his wide draw doing him no favours.

He won a Kempton maiden after that, admittedly beating a bridle merchant into second, but it was a really nice run and one that should’ve brought him on again ahead of his turf campaign. At Kempton he jumped out of the stalls better and led, so ideally he can make the most of that experience and capitalise on his great draw from stall two here under Oisin Murphy.

He looks well treated off his current mark and he reminds me of Here Comes When and Ian Fleming, who both won this very race for the same trainer – and owner in Here Come When’s case.

The Verdict: Back CELTIC WARRIOR in the 2.35 Chester