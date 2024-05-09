Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Chester Friday May 10

Friendly fire in Chester Cup

Silvestre De Sousa marked his return to British racing with a Classic winner at the weekend and he could land his first Chester Cup aboard TOO FRIENDLY for Newmarket trainer James Owen on Friday.

This wouldn’t be a Chester Cup that has too many lightly-raced and improving stayers among its number, the well-found Andrew Balding pair of Grand Providence and Aztec Empire apart, but Too Friendly also comes into that category having had only the seven runs on the level with just four of those runs on turf.

Of course, he’s much better known as a hurdler for Owen and the Gredley family, with three of his five wins over timber coming for his latest handler, the improvement he showed in that sphere last summer sparking hopes he might cut it at Cheltenham.

Things didn’t quite work out in that regard, but he improved to be a 140-rated hurdler, such progression hinting that his Flat mark of 85 might be lenient and so it proved on the all-weather at Kempton in March.

He travelled strongly off an ordinary gallop that day and did it easily, three cracks of the whip all that was required for him to be kept up to his work for a very comfortable success.

A 4lb rise gives him a real chance in a race like this and if they go hard up front, all the better, as he does look like a horse that will travel with zest just in behind.

It could all work out nicely looking at the Timeform pace map, with plenty of prominent racers drawn to his inside, which should allow De Sousa to attain a prominent rail position just off the leaders from stall eight.

Plenty of dual-purpose horses have won this race down the years, including Metier 12 months ago, and Too Friendly looks a stayer with more to give on the Flat from his current mark.

The Verdict: Back TOO FRIENDLY in 3.40 Chester