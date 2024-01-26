Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Cheltenham and Doncaster Saturday January 27

Our form expert Ben Linfoot hit the bullseye with 16/1 winner Movethechains last weekend - don't miss his advice for Trials Day at Cheltenham.
1pt win Es Perfecto in 12.40 Cheltenham at 7/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt win Bill Baxter in 1.15 Cheltenham at 12/1 (General)
1pt win Cooper’s Cross in 3.15 Doncaster at 16/1 (General)
1pt win Botox Has in 3.35 Cheltenham at 17/2 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes)
A bumper Cheltenham Trials Day awaits us on Saturday with Jonbon, Lossiemouth, Burdett Road and Stay Away Fay amongst a cast of stars ready to try and underline their Festival claims on a busy afternoon.
The Paddy Power Cotswold Chase, Unibet Hurdle and the rescheduled My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase don’t really appeal from a punting perspective, for all that they are fascinating contests, and with plenty of bets to be had we’ll cut to the chase.
There will be plenty of interest around the Grade 2 McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle at 3.35, traditionally the best of all the Festival trials on this day, although this year it might not be so informative with the best of the Irish giving it a swerve.
It might not be a pointer to the Stayers’ Hurdle this year, but it looks a good race to have a bet in and I’m happy to take on market leaders Paisley Park and Dashel Drasher.
The two veterans – make it three if you include Champ – have been fine servants to the game and one of them could well win again here, but dips in form are more likely than ever given their advancing years and I’d rather have younger legs on my side in this instance.
The eight-year-old BOTOX HAS is the one that appeals for Gary Moore, as he doesn’t have much to find with the best of these and an interesting headgear switch could be a catalyst for improvement.
Moore has always been proactive with headgear and we’ve seen solid evidence of that in recent months, with Nassalam improving 20lb for the application of blinkers while Movethechains won the Surrey National in his second go in blinkers on Sunday.
Interestingly Moore reaches for the first-time visor sparingly, utilising the v1 just four times in the last three years on his hurdlers – with three of the four winning including a 14/1 chance.
It is reasonable to expect improvement from Botox Has in the visor with that in mind and he already has a verdict over Dashel Drasher this season by virtue of his bet365 Hurdle victory at Wetherby, while he would’ve finished closer up in the Long Walk but for a mistake two out.
Two victories at Cheltenham and several other good pieces of form at the track are proof he goes well here and he can put in a bold bid under the excellent Caoilin Quinn.
Earlier on the card ES PERFECTO can get his first chasing win on the board in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase.
Alan King’s horse has been beaten by the reopposing Ginny’s Destiny and Blow Your Wad in good races on his last two starts, but he gets a 15lb pull at the weights with Paul Nicholls’ horse and a 6lb swing with Tom Lacey’s on Saturday.
Gavin Sheehan gave him plenty to do last time out at Kempton, but he finished his race well and I’m keen to back him to reverse the form at this stiffer track that should play to his strengths.
He jumped beautifully around here on his fencing debut two starts ago, just bumping into a race-fit Ginny’s Destiny who was well handicapped and in the groove, but I’m sure he can build on his first two starts over fences to get one over his old rivals here.
The other one I like at Cheltenham is Warren Greatrex’s BILL BAXTER in the Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase at 1.15.
This has the makings of a super contest with course specialist Il Ridoto gunning for back-to-back wins in the race, while in-form horses like Excello and Victtorino bring solid claims to the table.
That trio have all been well found in the market, though, while Bill Baxter is flying under the radar a little after two average runs in the Coral Gold Cup and Tommy Whittle post-wind surgery.
Both races seemed to stretch his stamina, but he’s an excellent jumper who could thrive at this rhythm track dropped back in trip to the extended 2m4f.
He won the Topham over a similar distance last April, when he tracked a strong gallop before running out a deserved victor, and after dropping 5lb in two runs this campaign he’s now only 5lb higher than when winning the 29-runner race at Liverpool.
Sam Twiston-Davies is back on board for the first time since Aintree and while the ground might be a touch a livelier than ideal I want him onside at 12/1.
Finally, COOPER’S CROSS is worth a bet at 16/1 to land the SBK Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase for the second year running for Stuart and Sam Coltherd.
The son of Getaway improved significantly for this test last year when winning in first-time cheekpieces and he equalled the form with a gallant second in the Scottish Grand National up at Ayr after that.
He hasn’t been at his best in unsuitable heavy ground this season, but he’s dropped 5lb in three runs and two of those were over unsuitable trips, as well.
This will be much more his bag, the best ground he’s faced all season a major positive, and Coltherd utilises the first-time blinkers in a bid to repeat his headgear trick from 12 months ago.
Preview posted at 1500 GMT on 26/01/24
