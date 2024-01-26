Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Cheltenham and Doncaster Saturday January 27

Botox injection in the Cleeve

A bumper Cheltenham Trials Day awaits us on Saturday with Jonbon, Lossiemouth, Burdett Road and Stay Away Fay amongst a cast of stars ready to try and underline their Festival claims on a busy afternoon.

The Paddy Power Cotswold Chase, Unibet Hurdle and the rescheduled My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase don’t really appeal from a punting perspective, for all that they are fascinating contests, and with plenty of bets to be had we’ll cut to the chase.

There will be plenty of interest around the Grade 2 McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle at 3.35, traditionally the best of all the Festival trials on this day, although this year it might not be so informative with the best of the Irish giving it a swerve.

It might not be a pointer to the Stayers’ Hurdle this year, but it looks a good race to have a bet in and I’m happy to take on market leaders Paisley Park and Dashel Drasher.

The two veterans – make it three if you include Champ – have been fine servants to the game and one of them could well win again here, but dips in form are more likely than ever given their advancing years and I’d rather have younger legs on my side in this instance.

The eight-year-old BOTOX HAS is the one that appeals for Gary Moore, as he doesn’t have much to find with the best of these and an interesting headgear switch could be a catalyst for improvement.

Moore has always been proactive with headgear and we’ve seen solid evidence of that in recent months, with Nassalam improving 20lb for the application of blinkers while Movethechains won the Surrey National in his second go in blinkers on Sunday.

Interestingly Moore reaches for the first-time visor sparingly, utilising the v1 just four times in the last three years on his hurdlers – with three of the four winning including a 14/1 chance.

It is reasonable to expect improvement from Botox Has in the visor with that in mind and he already has a verdict over Dashel Drasher this season by virtue of his bet365 Hurdle victory at Wetherby, while he would’ve finished closer up in the Long Walk but for a mistake two out.

Two victories at Cheltenham and several other good pieces of form at the track are proof he goes well here and he can put in a bold bid under the excellent Caoilin Quinn.

The Verdict: Back BOTOX HAS in the 3.35 Cheltenham