Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield Saturday May 11

The racing roadshow moves on from Chester to Lingfield and Ascot on Saturday with more Derby clues on show in the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial, the Galileo colt Illinois looking to push forward his Epsom claims.

It would not be a surprise to see him put his hand up for the Derby here as it looks like Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-olds have been badly in need of the run and that’s how it looked when he was a laboured third at 8/11 in the Ballysax.

A full-brother to Chester Vase winner Venice Beach and a half-brother to King George and Arc winner Danedream, he should thrive now stepped up to a mile-and-half and he’s expected to reverse the Leopardstown form with stablemate The Euphrates.

Roger Varian’s Defiance could be the biggest danger and with those two disputing favouritism it’s a no-bet race for me, with the William Hill Oaks Trial 35 minutes earlier looking a more appealing betting heat.

That’s as long as you are prepared to take on hot-favourite Danielle, a Cracksman filly who bolted up at Wetherby (yes, Wetherby) last time out for John & Thady Gosden.

She surged into the Oaks picture there after winning by 12 lengths, but it wasn’t much of a contest and Gosden won the same race with Fanny Logan before she was turned over in an Epsom trial (at Chester) a few years ago. The Wetherby race was on soft ground, as well, and the very different conditions might not be in her favour here.

Her presence at the top of the betting around 5/4 shapes the market, making the 6/1 about Ralph Beckett’s YOU GOT TO ME an attractive price.

Beckett has started the season slowly, but his yard is warming into the season now and it was encouraging to see his Forest Fairy win the Cheshire Oaks in game fashion on Wednesday.

He’s clearly starting to run his more forward fillies and, of his two representatives in this race, You Got To Me looks a major player, being a daughter of Nathaniel who is bred for this trip.

Her dam was a Listed winner at 1m4f and half-brother Ziggy is a 1m4f winner, too, so huge improvement is expected now she steps up to that distance from a mile.

She won over 1m at Kempton on debut and then ran an eyecatching race in the Listed Montrose Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket in November, staying on for fifth after being outpaced.

That looked a good race, with the winner Regal Jubilee running in the 1000 Guineas, while the fourth home Beautiful Love did well out in Meydan at the start of the year.

Beckett has won this race three times and I wouldn’t read too much into Rossa Ryan riding the stable’s other representative, Treasure, for The King, as Hector Crouch was on this filly both times at two.

