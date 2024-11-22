Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Haydock Park Saturday November 23

See Senor in Betfair Chase

The Grade 1 Betfair Chase takes centre stage in the UK on Saturday and Dan Skelton’s Grey Dawning bids to justify favouritism on his first run outside of novice company.

I’ve been thinking about how to tackle this horse all week and I’ve come to the conclusion that he’s worth taking on given the size of his task on his first run for over seven months, for all that he’s an exciting prospect in this division.

Lots of rain is forecast at Haydock and I’d expect the ground to be soft by the time they’re off for the Betfair, which has to bring last year’s winner Royale Pagaille into the equation.

My problem with him is that he’s been well found in the betting for a horse coming off a 10-month break and a fractured shoulder and I'm not sure it can be guaranteed the Royale Pagaille that you can normally set your watch by at Haydock will turn up – he turns 11 in January, after all.

Bravemansgame was considered given Paul Nicholls has reached for the first-time blinkers, as his record with his top staying chasers when resorting to first-time headgear is excellent, but the amount of rain forecast puts a serious spanner in the works.

So, with all this in mind it’s to AHOY SENOR we go and while this horse is a tough one to catch right, everything could fall nicely for him on Saturday.

For starters he's got a run this season under his belt, unlike Grey Dawning and Royale Pagaille, and it was a somewhat eye-catching one to say the least as he finished well for a close-up third off a mark of 169 in Aintree’s Old Roan Chase over 2m4f.

You can dissect the ride and the performance as much as you like but there’s no getting away from the thinking that it was a perfect tee up for the Betfair Chase, while his jumping was noticeably more polished than it often has been.

Ridden with plenty of restraint at Aintree, if Ahoy Senor can use that outing as a platform to improve again we could be looking at a career-best performance and that would arguably make him the one to beat here.

Connections stated they were hoping for decent ground but his record when the ground turns soft stands up well, with two of his top three career-best efforts coming on such conditions.

Getting him into a rhythm will be the key, but that Aintree run could’ve worked wonders on that score and this could finally be the day he wins his third top-level race – and first of any kind for almost two years.

The Verdict: Back AHOY SENOR in the 3.05 Haydock