Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has three selections for Haydock on Saturday and he's backing Frankie Dettori to land one of the features.
1pt e.w Mondammej in 1.15 Haydock at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3)
1pt win Silver Samurai in 1.50 Haydock at 8/1 (General)
2pts win Mimikyu in 3.00 Haydock at 7/2 (General)
It’s seven years since John Gosden last won the Pinnacle Stakes (run this year as the Sky Bet Lester Piggott Stakes) but he can regain the trophy with his last winner’s full sister, MIMIKYU, who looks the bet of the day at Haydock on Saturday.
Back in 2016 Journey won this race on the back of being beaten in a Group race at York (when sent off favourite) and Mimikyu could well live up to her name by treading an identical path to glory in this Group 3 contest under Frankie Dettori this weekend.
She has to carry a penalty due to her Group 2 Park Hill success at Doncaster last September, but that is far and away the standout piece of form in the race and there are reasons to believe she’s going to be even better at four.
This is just her ninth career run for starters, while Journey put in her career-best effort at four, so more is expected from Mimikyu this year especially after a really encouraging run on her seasonal reappearance in the Bronte Cup at York.
Beaten a short head by River Of Stars, Ralph Beckett’s filly has the look of a horse that is better than her current rating and Mimikyu lost out in a head bob giving her 5lb losing nothing in defeat.
She drops back in trip here with the hood removed and Gosden is a master at using the hood as a training aid on the track. The hood worked for Journey and it’s working for Emily Upjohn, while it turned Mimikyu’s fortunes around last season, too.
It’s just as significant when he thinks the headgear has done its job, though, and his stats with horses wearing no headgear having worn a hood last time out are eight wins from 26 at 30.77% - the latest example being Covey who won at this track with the hood whipped off last month.
Mimikyu takes on some unexposed rivals in Modaara and Time Lock, but neither have the quality of form that she has and with improvement expected from her York run she could be tough to beat under Frankie at a track where she has winning form.
Earlier on SILVER SAMURAI is worth backing to retain his title in the Sky Bet Reverence Handicap over six furlongs.
Marco Botti’s horse swept to a convincing success in this race last year off a mark of 92, travelling powerfully off an even pace before running strong to the line to win by a length.
That was a career-best run, although he came close to matching the form when a close-up third off 97 at York last October - a performance that meant he started this season off 99.
He’s back down to 95 now after three runs this campaign, but he ran miles better than his 15th place at York last time suggests as he was stuck on the far side wing as the stands’ side held sway.
I can see why Botti has opted for the cheekpieces after that and the same headgear worked wonders for Silver Samurai’s half-sister, Boutan, who went 1-2-1 at Leicester when the sheepskin was first applied.
The cheekpieces can help him travel with his old verve and back at the scene of his finest hour Silver Samurai is taken to go back-to-back.
The opening Listed Sky Bet Achilles Stakes looks a tough assignment for MONDAMMEJ on official ratings but the nature of the race and the track can help him bridge the gap at a big price.
Equilateral sets the standard here from a rating of 107, but he’s an infrequent winner who looks vulnerable in a tear up and a strong pace looks guaranteed here with Fine Wine and Prince Of Pillo in the field.
A real gallop to aim at on fast ground is just what Mondammej needs and he’s been running really well at York which is a track that’s just a tad too quick for him.
The five-furlong standard time at Haydock is slightly slower than York and though we’re talking inches that’s sometimes all you need to swing things your way in this type of sprint.
Mondammej is a two-time winner over this course and distance and he was a two-length fourth in the Group 2 Temple Stakes here a year ago, so this is very much looks a scenario that he’ll thrive in.
His form ties in closely with Regional, Korker and Fine Wine, yet he’s a bigger price than that trio and the bookies are taking a chance dangling 16/1 odds about him at a track that suits so well.
Preview posted at 1500 BST on 09/06/23
