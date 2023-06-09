"He could be a different gear to these" | Tips and best bets for Saturday's racing at Haydock

Mimikyu to keep it in the family

It’s seven years since John Gosden last won the Pinnacle Stakes (run this year as the Sky Bet Lester Piggott Stakes) but he can regain the trophy with his last winner’s full sister, MIMIKYU, who looks the bet of the day at Haydock on Saturday.

Back in 2016 Journey won this race on the back of being beaten in a Group race at York (when sent off favourite) and Mimikyu could well live up to her name by treading an identical path to glory in this Group 3 contest under Frankie Dettori this weekend.

She has to carry a penalty due to her Group 2 Park Hill success at Doncaster last September, but that is far and away the standout piece of form in the race and there are reasons to believe she’s going to be even better at four.

This is just her ninth career run for starters, while Journey put in her career-best effort at four, so more is expected from Mimikyu this year especially after a really encouraging run on her seasonal reappearance in the Bronte Cup at York.

Beaten a short head by River Of Stars, Ralph Beckett’s filly has the look of a horse that is better than her current rating and Mimikyu lost out in a head bob giving her 5lb losing nothing in defeat.

She drops back in trip here with the hood removed and Gosden is a master at using the hood as a training aid on the track. The hood worked for Journey and it’s working for Emily Upjohn, while it turned Mimikyu’s fortunes around last season, too.

It’s just as significant when he thinks the headgear has done its job, though, and his stats with horses wearing no headgear having worn a hood last time out are eight wins from 26 at 30.77% - the latest example being Covey who won at this track with the hood whipped off last month.

Mimikyu takes on some unexposed rivals in Modaara and Time Lock, but neither have the quality of form that she has and with improvement expected from her York run she could be tough to beat under Frankie at a track where she has winning form.

The Verdict: Back MIMIKYU in the Lester Piggott Stakes