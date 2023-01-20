Jockey to follow – Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand, captioned as Hollie Doyle’s husband on Sky Sports Racing in the week, can step out of his wife’s shadow and deliver a winner or more at Lingfield on Saturday afternoon.

With a morning inspection hanging over Haydock (more on that card later) and Ascot already called off, it could be down to Lingfield to ensure some live action on ITV3 and in that scenario the talkSPORT Winter Oaks Fillies’ Handicap at 2.47 would be the race of the day.

Al Agaila could be tough to beat in that with Marquand’s mount Morgan Fairy her chief threat, but the market quickly identified those two as the main players and it looks a no-bet race.

The SpreadEx Sports Get £40 In Bonuses Handicap has a different feel to it, though, with George Boughey’s newcomer from France All The King’s Men assuming favouritism.

There’s a bit of the unknown quantity about him and being by Kingman he should take to this track well, but his trainer’s good form is fully factored into his odds and he looks one to take on.

With 11 going to post I want an each-way bet against him and it’s Marquand’s horse SHOOT TO KILL that appeals for trainer Robyn Brisland from stall one. This horse has clearly had his issues as he was off from May last year until returning 13 days ago at Kempton, where he was entitled to be rusty.

Too keen to play a part in the race under Joey Haynes, he coasted home in the rear and much better is expected of him with the race under his belt.

I doubt Brisland would've gone to the trouble of booking a high-class jockey like Marquand if he hadn’t come out of the race bouncing and I’d expect a change in tactics here as he can take advantage of the one stall with a prominent ride.

On this very card last year Shoot To Kill won the mile handicap following a prominent ride from stall one, winning off an identical mark of 82 and very much shaping as though he’d have been a more clear-cut winner over seven furlongs.

It’s not his only good performance at Lingfield and a chance is taken on him second start back at 16s.