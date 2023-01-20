Our man has four bets lined up for Saturday's action with two on the all-weather at Lingfield and a couple at Haydock, too, if it beats the big freeze.
1pt e.w. Joke Dancer in 12.55 Haydock at SP (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt win Obsidian Knight in 1.37 Lingfield at 7/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt win I Like To Move It in 2.05 Haydock at SP
1pt e.w. Shoot To Kill in 2.12 Lingfield at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
Tom Marquand, captioned as Hollie Doyle’s husband on Sky Sports Racing in the week, can step out of his wife’s shadow and deliver a winner or more at Lingfield on Saturday afternoon.
With a morning inspection hanging over Haydock (more on that card later) and Ascot already called off, it could be down to Lingfield to ensure some live action on ITV3 and in that scenario the talkSPORT Winter Oaks Fillies’ Handicap at 2.47 would be the race of the day.
Al Agaila could be tough to beat in that with Marquand’s mount Morgan Fairy her chief threat, but the market quickly identified those two as the main players and it looks a no-bet race.
The SpreadEx Sports Get £40 In Bonuses Handicap has a different feel to it, though, with George Boughey’s newcomer from France All The King’s Men assuming favouritism.
There’s a bit of the unknown quantity about him and being by Kingman he should take to this track well, but his trainer’s good form is fully factored into his odds and he looks one to take on.
With 11 going to post I want an each-way bet against him and it’s Marquand’s horse SHOOT TO KILL that appeals for trainer Robyn Brisland from stall one. This horse has clearly had his issues as he was off from May last year until returning 13 days ago at Kempton, where he was entitled to be rusty.
Too keen to play a part in the race under Joey Haynes, he coasted home in the rear and much better is expected of him with the race under his belt.
I doubt Brisland would've gone to the trouble of booking a high-class jockey like Marquand if he hadn’t come out of the race bouncing and I’d expect a change in tactics here as he can take advantage of the one stall with a prominent ride.
On this very card last year Shoot To Kill won the mile handicap following a prominent ride from stall one, winning off an identical mark of 82 and very much shaping as though he’d have been a more clear-cut winner over seven furlongs.
It’s not his only good performance at Lingfield and a chance is taken on him second start back at 16s.
Hopefully Marquand will be going for a double by then as I’ll stick with OBSIDIAN KNIGHT in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap at 1.37.
He was put up in this column a fortnight ago but had to settle for second after travelling best only to be caught flat-footed by the thriving Barenboim, who ran well in second at Wolverhampton on Monday.
Dropping to 10 furlongs looks a smart move and this looks a nice set up for him with Baby Steps, Night Bear, Paris Lights and Sweet Fantasy likely to ensure a good pace.
That's significant as this horse has been undone by sedate gallops on numerous occasions but finally this in-form horse with a very good Lingfield record looks likely to get the race run to suit.
This looks a good race for a Class 4 but 7/1 looks more than fair.
The Verdict: Back SHOOT TO KILL (2.12 Lingfield) & OBSIDIAN KNIGHT (1.37 Lingfield)
It’s officially ‘Heavy’ at Haydock and if racing goes ahead it could be that and more on ground that’s been covered up since Monday, so expect tacky conditions and a real test.
Epatante looks a vulnerable 4/7 chance to me in The New One Unibet Hurdle as her speed will likely be severely blunted by the conditions and that will make it tougher for her to come from off the pace.
I want to back a horse that’s likely to be up there grinding it out and I’d be surprised if I LIKE TO MOVE IT isn’t switched back to front-running tactics after he was held up to try and get the trip in the Relkeel Hurdle over the extended 2m4f at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.
That experiment didn’t work out, but he’s still a progressive horse at two miles and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him bounce back to his best here under an aggressive ride from Sam Twiston-Davies.
The yard have won this race six times in the past and I Like To Move It can give 5lb and a beating to Nicky Henderson’s mare.
He's slightly uneasy at the time of publication (best of 100/30 and generally 3/1) and while I think he'll be fine on the ground there's no evidence for it, so he could drift further, hence the bet at SP.
Earlier on, JOKE DANCER looks an each-way bet in the Simon Marsh Memorial Handicap Chase over the extended two miles for Sue Smith, who has an excellent record at Haydock at this time of year.
This horse isn’t straightforward, as his Timeform squiggle suggests, but he has got a good record going left-handed despite having a tendency to jump to his right.
Indeed, his Haydock record is very good as he won twice here over hurdles (both times in heavy ground) and in a course-and-distance handicap chase (off a mark of 127, also in heavy ground).
He should relish the conditions, then, and he’s back down to 124 now after three runs at Wetherby this season. Last time out he was an eye-catching third after being outpaced over a trip just short of two miles, but he stayed on well with this extra furlong in mind.
He’s not as good as he was, but two wins at Kelso last spring is an indication of the sort of form he can deliver granted the right circumstances and on those wins he has a good each-way chance at a track he likes off his current rating. Sky Bet are going four places.
The Verdict: Back I LIKE TO MOVE IT (2.05 Haydock) & JOKE DANCER (12.55 Haydock)
Preview posted at 1515 GMT on 20/01/23
