Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Haydock and Musselburgh ITV Racing Saturday March 30

Fantasy bet at Musselburgh

While the all-weather action livened up Good Friday we’ve got Flat turf racing on the Saturday of Easter weekend with Musselburgh’s valuable Virgin Bet Queen’s Cup card taking centre stage on the ITV programme.

You can usually rely on Musselburgh to provide a fast surface at this time of year, but the Edinburgh track has not escaped the wet weather and the heavy ground (with more rain forecast) will be a vital factor.

The feature race over 1m6f will require deep reserves of stamina in the conditions and given Mark Johnston used to target this race the in-form Charlie Johnston quartet demand close inspection.

Of his four I preferred Yorkindness, as she stays further than two miles and has winning course form, but she is in at her beloved Pontefract on Tuesday, as well, and it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise to see her rerouted to West Yorkshire.

Either way, a career-best is required here off a mark of 83 and the one they should all fear is James Owen’s SWEET FANTASY who should be clear favourite in my book.

By Wootton Bassett out of soft ground winner Parnell’s Dream, she is bred to thrive in the mud and her race record is playing out like that with her record on soft now 41111.

Those last two wins have been over hurdles, but she looked in terrific nick when hammering Lily Du Berlais at Catterick three weeks ago and while it’s tough to improve one out of Ralph Beckett’s her new trainer could be doing just that.

Her aptitude for hurdling is not that surprising given she’s a half-sister to a couple of winning hurdlers, and her undoubted promise over timber does suggest there could be mileage in her Flat mark now she steps up in trip to 1m6f for the first time on the level.

She won easily off just 5lb lower on soft ground at Epsom last August, while her only run on the Flat since then, at York last September, is worth putting a line through as she was completely eased off once she suffered interference after travelling into the race well.

This looks likely to be run at a solid gallop, at the very least, and that will suit Sweet Fantasy who can travel best of all under 3lb claimer Aidan Keeley (6/20 at 30% for the yard).

The Verdict: Back SWEET FANTASY in the 3.35 Musselburgh