Mighty bet in the Joel Stakes

Day two of the Cambridgeshire meeting at Newmarket and the ITV3 cameras are on the Rowley Mile for a Listed contest and a trio of Group races including the feature Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Joel Stakes over a mile.

Mutasaabeq has a terrific record on this course with Rowley Mile form figures of 1-1-7-1-1, but he carries a Group 2 penalty here and he has been well found in the market, so I’d rather take him on.

Chindit looks the obvious one to take him on with given his excellent current form, but in stark contrast to Mutasaabeq he hasn’t looked as comfortable on the Newmarket undulations and I’m not convinced he’ll back-up quickly with another good run for the third time in less than three weeks.

Maljoom could be rusty after a long time off, as well, so by process of elimination I’m drawn to the claims of MIGHTY ULYSSES who looks a fair bet at 5/1 for John & Thady Gosden.

The lightly-raced four-year-old does have form at this course, having hacked up in his novice here, such was his progression at the time that he ran in the St James’s Palace Stakes two starts later.

He ran well, too, and while he hasn’t contested a race at the top-level since he looks to be working his way back towards that sort of standard following a dead-heat for first place in the Group 3 Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury last time.

A tad unlucky not to win that race outright, he was joined on the line on the bob by Roger Varian’s three-year-old, Embesto, a good horse getting 6lb on the weight for age who runs in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Longchamp on Saturday.

It was a clear step in the right direction for Mighty Ulysees, as he had looked laboured on his return from 329 days off the track in the Summer Mile at Ascot, the addition of both the cheekpieces and Oisin Murphy seeming to suit him.

Both of those factors are in play in the Joel Stakes and Murphy rides the Rowley Mile well, so much so it’s hard to see Jim Crowley being allowed to dominate as he would like on Mutasaabeq, with Mighty Ulysees taken to sit on his shoulder before pouncing in the final quarter-mile.

The Verdict: Back MIGHTY ULYSSES in the Joel Stakes