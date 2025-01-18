Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Fakenham and Windsor ITV Racing Sunday January 19

Our form expert tipped 11/2 winner Altobelli at Ascot on Saturday and he has four selections for Sunday's ITV Racing at Fakenham and Windsor.
The Verdict: Sunday January 19
1pt win Git Maker in 2.30 Windsor at 10/1 (Paddy Power)
1pt e.w Not Sure in 3.40 Windsor at 16/1 (1/5 1,2,3 BetVictor, Ladbrokes, Coral, Boylesports)
1pt win Pretending in 2.45 Fakenham at 7/1 (General)
1pt win Ostrava Du Berlais in 3.20 Fakenham at 10/1 (General)
Lee hopeful Not to be missed
The final day of the Berkshire Winter Millions weekend ensures a rare winter Sunday for ITV Racing and there are lots of punting opportunities on what looks a cracking afternoon’s sport at Windsor and Fakenham.
I like the look of the Fitzdares Windsor Stayers Handicap Chase over the extended 3m4f for a bet as there are a few horses who have gone up the weights towards the top of the betting and I’m keen to take them all on with Kerry Lee’s NOT SURE at 16/1.
This horse was third from a 6lb higher mark in the equivalent race at Lingfield 12 months ago and he looks a massive player back for more from a perch of 110 – his last winning mark.
Lee’s horses always seem to be at their best after the turn of the year in January and February and after Nemean Lion won in the same colours at this track on Friday I reckon that could be the start of another purple patch for the yard.
Not Sure won in first-time blinkers in the January of 2023 and the headgear switch back to blinkers looks a major positive here.
He has worn cheekpieces on his last six starts, but he has responded to a headgear tweak on more than one occasion, winning when the cheekpieces were first brought back at Wetherby at the start of last season, as well.
His Hereford reappearance in December came at a time when the yard was struggling for form and it looked a getting-fit exercise in any case, so he should be pitch perfect for what has probably been a target from some way out.
With the ground ideal he can lay down a bold challenge from towards the bottom of the weights under Richard Patrick.
The Verdict: Back NOT SURE in the 3.40 Windsor
Maker sense back over hurdles
Earlier on at Windsor Jamie Snowden’s GIT MAKER looks worth a bet in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Handicap Hurdle over three miles at 2.30.
This horse is a dour stayer in soft ground and he has put together a very solid C.V over fences, culminating in two cracking efforts in the spring when second at the Cheltenham Festival and third in the Scottish Grand National.
He hasn’t been seen since Ayr, but he goes very well fresh (has twice won on his opening run of the campaign) and it’s interesting to see Snowden start him back over hurdles, a sphere in which he is rated 6lb lower than his chase mark.
With the yard in really good form and Gavin Sheehan riding with confidence it wouldn’t be a surprise if he takes advantage of a likely lack of early pace towards the front end and he could be difficult to pass.
The Verdict: Back GIT MAKER in the 2.30 Windsor
‘Strava to defy the hike up in trip
There are a couple of Fakenham contests on ITV4 as well and I think it could be worth taking a chance on Venetia Williams’ OSTRAVA DU BERLAIS in the Sky Bet Queen Boudicca Series Final Mares' Handicap Chase at 3.20.
This horse won at Ludlow and Taunton in December and went up 18lb in the weights, but she was fully deserving of that rise after bolting up on both occasions and I wouldn’t be certain the handicapper has got hold of her yet.
She ran off her new mark at Ffos Las just eight days ago and was well beaten in fifth, but that was not a race for those coming from off the pace and I like her moving up in trip to 2m5f for the first time over fences in this country.
The seven-year-old ran second over fences over this trip in France and she’s bred for it, while we know she can deliver with so little time between her races as she won off an identical eight-day lay-off in the qualifier at Taunton.
The Verdict: Back OSTRAVA DU BERLAIS in the 3.20 Fakenham
Pretending looks real deal
Finally, Lucy Wadham rarely makes a trip up the A1065 without landing a Fakenham winner and her PRETENDING looks a bet in the Sky Bet Cheltenham Non-Runner No Bet Mares' Handicap Hurdle at 2.45.
The six-year-old continued her fine form from the end of last season with a victory on her reappearance at Uttoxeter and after three subsequent defeats she is back down to a mark just 2lb higher than her last win.
She ran over an inadequate two miles at Southwell last time and a line can be put through that run, while she shaped better than her finishing position at Cheltenham the time before, where she was swamped after the last after leading a slow gallop.
Tackling 2m4f around this sharp track on the front end looks much more her bag and Tom Cannon, one from one on the mare, looks just the man for the job.
The Verdict: Back PRETENDING in the 2.45 Fakenham
Preview posted at 1535 GMT on 18/01/25
