Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Fakenham and Windsor ITV Racing Sunday January 19

The final day of the Berkshire Winter Millions weekend ensures a rare winter Sunday for ITV Racing and there are lots of punting opportunities on what looks a cracking afternoon’s sport at Windsor and Fakenham.

I like the look of the Fitzdares Windsor Stayers Handicap Chase over the extended 3m4f for a bet as there are a few horses who have gone up the weights towards the top of the betting and I’m keen to take them all on with Kerry Lee’s NOT SURE at 16/1.

This horse was third from a 6lb higher mark in the equivalent race at Lingfield 12 months ago and he looks a massive player back for more from a perch of 110 – his last winning mark.

Lee’s horses always seem to be at their best after the turn of the year in January and February and after Nemean Lion won in the same colours at this track on Friday I reckon that could be the start of another purple patch for the yard.

Not Sure won in first-time blinkers in the January of 2023 and the headgear switch back to blinkers looks a major positive here.

He has worn cheekpieces on his last six starts, but he has responded to a headgear tweak on more than one occasion, winning when the cheekpieces were first brought back at Wetherby at the start of last season, as well.

His Hereford reappearance in December came at a time when the yard was struggling for form and it looked a getting-fit exercise in any case, so he should be pitch perfect for what has probably been a target from some way out.

With the ground ideal he can lay down a bold challenge from towards the bottom of the weights under Richard Patrick.

The Verdict: Back NOT SURE in the 3.40 Windsor