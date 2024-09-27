Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for day three Newmarket Cambridgeshire meeting September 28

Royal flush in the Royal Lodge

The testing ground after 32mm of rain at Newmarket on Thursday and into Friday morning makes Saturday’s card a different challenge for horses and punters alike.

Whistlejacket should not be inconvenienced in the Group 1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes, as he’s an experienced juvenile with a soft ground win to his name and his front-running style will be well suited to the Rowley Mile.

He was beaten by Babouche in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh and Ger Lyons’ filly is hanging onto favouritism, at the time of writing, in the Group 1 Juddmonte Cheveley Park earlier on the card.

She isn’t as likely to enjoy conditions, though, as she thrived on Good to Firm ground at the Curragh and Saturday’s test could be a bit of a culture shock for her.

I like Daylight against her, an Earthlight filly with a win on ‘Very Soft’ to her name, as she was unlucky behind Whistlejacket in the Prix Morny, drawn widest and racing keenly before finding trouble in the run, but so does everyone else, it seems, as her price has crashed.

The Daylight-Whistlejacket double is one of those related contingencies we can get away with and I wouldn’t put anyone off such a bet, though I’ll stop shot of putting up an 8/11 chance in a multi as it’s so far out of character I’ve almost got a sweat on.

I’ll leave the Group 1s alone, but the Group 2 Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes over a mile appeals for a bet as the market leaders have earnt their ratings on much quicker conditions.

Perhaps Luther or Wimbledon Hawkeye will relish the ground, but I’d rather back one at a bigger price that is even more likely to enjoy a testing surface and Andrew Balding’s ROYAL PLAYWRIGHT appeals on that score.

Progeny of Lope De Vega are well proven on soft and heavy and this horse is out of the Dubawi mare Arabian Queen, who won a Group 2 on soft ground herself as juvenile.

He should relish conditions and stepping up to a mile could also unlock significant improvement in a horse bred for middle-distances at three.

The talent is there, as he won like a very good horse on debut at Salisbury when pummelling his field, despite signs of greenness including a path jump, while he ran well stepped up in class in the Group 3 Sky Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown last time.

He was bumped at the start from his inside draw and that lit him up a little, doing too much too soon on the front end, but he wasn’t beaten far by two nice prospects and he can come on from that experience.

Balding has won the Royal Lodge a couple of times and owner Jeff Smith won it last year with Ghostwriter, but the two can combine here with Royal Playwright who can write his own script under Oisin Murphy.

The Verdict: Back ROYAL PLAYWRIGHT in the 1.50 Newmarket