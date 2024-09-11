Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for day one of St Leger Festival Doncaster Thursday September 12

Our form expert has four selections for day one of the St Leger Festival live on ITV4 at Doncaster on Thursday.
1pt win Eartha in 1.50 Doncaster at 10/1 (General)
1pt win King Of Bears in 2.25 Doncaster at 17/2 (William Hill, 8/1 General)
1pt win Oxford Comma in 3.35 at 13/2 (bet365, Hills)
1pt win Promethean in 4.10 Doncaster at 6/1 (General)
The Doncaster St Leger Festival starts with more of a bang than it used to now the low-key ‘Leger Legends’ day has been shunted to a Sunday slot, although there isn’t a proven star filly or mare on show in the feature Group 2 Betfred Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes.
There isn’t a Group 1 winner in the field and the only one who has won at Group 2 level is last year's winner, Sumo Sam, who has been well below form in two outings this campaign.
It’s a race where an up-and-coming filly can take a leap forward, then, and I reckon it’s Ralph Beckett’s OXFORD COMMA who can continue the trend of three-year-olds winning this contest as they have the last four years.
This daughter of Nathaniel is lightly-raced and untested in this sort of grade, but she made a big impression when winning a novice at this track in June in the style of a filly who can have a big say in the staying division.
The form hasn't worked out, but she motored home late to put three lengths between herself and the field after looking in trouble at one point – as an in-running high of 44 on Betfair suggests.
All her best work was in the closing stages, firmly hinting she'll be better over 1m6f, and she's clearly highly thought of given the way Beckett has entered her up since June.
She was due to run in the Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood until she was a non-runner due to the fast ground, while she's in the Group 1 Fillies & Mares at Ascot on Champions Day, as well.
That's a clear sign of the regard in which she is held and the three-month break is of no concern given she’ll have been on the go for Goodwood.
Beckett loves the St Leger meeting and he’s won this race a couple of times, so it looks significant he’s pointed this promising filly here at a track where she had a good experience the last time she was seen.
It could be a good day for Anthony Ramsden’s Valmont operation as the owners of Oxford Comma also run KING OF BEARS in the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes earlier on the card.
This big sales race is dominated by the presence of Camille Pissaro for Aidan O’Brien, but he was put in his place by Cool Hoof Luke at York and I wouldn’t be surprised if he needs a bigger step up in trip than half a furlong.
Caburn was another outpaced in the Gimcrack and they are two of the three 100-plus rated horses that head the market, but there could be some merit in taking them on.
The third one is Intrusively, but he didn’t look like beating King Of Bears for a long way in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Paul & Oliver Cole’s horse reverse that form.
He was too keen in Sussex to maintain his challenge from the front end, but he looks a talented horse if he can put it all together and after six weeks off in a first-time tongue-strap we could see more of a finished article.
Certainly, this horse looked a juvenile to follow when he won a Newbury novice that has worked out well impressively and the booking of Jamie Spencer could be a hint that we’ll see more patient tactics executed at Doncaster on Thursday.
In the opening British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Nursery Handicap EARTHA looks a good bit of business at 10/1 for Richard Fahey.
Fahey has a fine record in fillies’ nurseries at this time of year and he’s won this race a couple of times with Jamesbo’s Girl and Home Cummins in the last decade.
This daughter of Land Force beat a trio of subsequent winners when finishing well to land a Wetherby maiden in June, while she caught the eye after three months off when disputing a photo finish at Southwell at the end of August.
Beaten half-a-length in third, she wasn’t given a hard race and everything points to her improving significantly now she tackles a furlong and a half further.
Related to 6f, 7f and mile winners, this looks the ideal place to test her nursery credentials from a mark of 79 and with plenty of potential upside double-figure prices look generous.
Finally, David Menuisier can strike with PROMETHEAN in the Pertemps Network Handicap over 10 furlongs.
The grey Intello colt was given a handicap mark of 83 for his debut in the sphere and he would likely have won at Newmarket but for being knocked over by the eventual winner Great Chieftain at the start.
Still, it was a super effort in defeat and his eyecatching headway to get into contention marked him out as a handicapper to follow in the short term.
That was over a mile but it’s no surprise to see him tackle an extra two furlongs here, given that run and his pedigree, and up just 2lb he can strike before going onto bigger and better things.
Preview posted at 1515 BST on 11/09/24
