Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for day one of St Leger Festival Doncaster Thursday September 12

Oxford can be top of the class

The Doncaster St Leger Festival starts with more of a bang than it used to now the low-key ‘Leger Legends’ day has been shunted to a Sunday slot, although there isn’t a proven star filly or mare on show in the feature Group 2 Betfred Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes.

There isn’t a Group 1 winner in the field and the only one who has won at Group 2 level is last year's winner, Sumo Sam, who has been well below form in two outings this campaign.

It’s a race where an up-and-coming filly can take a leap forward, then, and I reckon it’s Ralph Beckett’s OXFORD COMMA who can continue the trend of three-year-olds winning this contest as they have the last four years.

This daughter of Nathaniel is lightly-raced and untested in this sort of grade, but she made a big impression when winning a novice at this track in June in the style of a filly who can have a big say in the staying division.

The form hasn't worked out, but she motored home late to put three lengths between herself and the field after looking in trouble at one point – as an in-running high of 44 on Betfair suggests.

All her best work was in the closing stages, firmly hinting she'll be better over 1m6f, and she's clearly highly thought of given the way Beckett has entered her up since June.

She was due to run in the Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood until she was a non-runner due to the fast ground, while she's in the Group 1 Fillies & Mares at Ascot on Champions Day, as well.

That's a clear sign of the regard in which she is held and the three-month break is of no concern given she’ll have been on the go for Goodwood.

Beckett loves the St Leger meeting and he’s won this race a couple of times, so it looks significant he’s pointed this promising filly here at a track where she had a good experience the last time she was seen.

The Verdict: Back OXFORD COMMA in the 3.35 Doncaster