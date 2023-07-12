Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for day one of Boodles July Festival at Newmarket

On the Dark side at 33/1

Owner Martin Hughes has bigger fish to fry at the Boodles July Festival later in the week when his talented Shaquille goes for July Cup glory, but in the same silks his DARK THIRTY looks overpriced to snare the bet365 Handicap over six furlongs at Newmarket on day one.

The first thing to note about this Richard Hannon-trained horse is that it is effectively a new trip for him after plying his trade over seven furlongs and a mile, but he must be worth another go at it considering his usual front-running style.

It was his racecourse debut when he last ran over six furlongs and he won a hot Newbury maiden with a game effort from the front, seeing off Mysterious Night (now rated 108), Marbaan (now rated 110) and The Foxes (now rated 113).

He might just be very well-treated off 91 over this trip, then, and I like him having a go at it at this track which can lend itself to prominent racers who stay further. He also ran his best race as a two-year-old here when third in the Group 2 July Stakes, where he would’ve been closer to the front two but for late interference.

This year he’s been running well, finishing second at Newmarket to Saxon King who has gone in again since, before he won at York thanks in part to a great ride from Sean Levey on the front end over seven furlongs. That looked a good race that has worked out well and he’s only 2lb higher here.

After York he ran with credit again in fourth at Goodwood after racing prominently from a wide draw and he’s forgiven his Britannia run at Royal Ascot given he was buried away on the unfavoured near side.

On Thursday he looks the obvious pace towards the stands’ rail and if he gets in a rhythm he could be a tough nut to crack, even in a race as hot as this. With so much potential amongst the opposition he’s priced up at 33/1, but he’s worth an each-way swing at those odds.

The Verdict: Back DARK THIRTY each-way in the 3.00 Newmarket