Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for day one of Boodles July Festival at Newmarket

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot has two bets for the opening day of the Boodles July Festival at Newmarket.
1pt win Jasour in 2.25 Newmarket at 20/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Dark Thirty in 3.00 Newmarket at 33/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5 Boylesports, Coral, Ladbrokes)
Owner Martin Hughes has bigger fish to fry at the Boodles July Festival later in the week when his talented Shaquille goes for July Cup glory, but in the same silks his DARK THIRTY looks overpriced to snare the bet365 Handicap over six furlongs at Newmarket on day one.
The first thing to note about this Richard Hannon-trained horse is that it is effectively a new trip for him after plying his trade over seven furlongs and a mile, but he must be worth another go at it considering his usual front-running style.
It was his racecourse debut when he last ran over six furlongs and he won a hot Newbury maiden with a game effort from the front, seeing off Mysterious Night (now rated 108), Marbaan (now rated 110) and The Foxes (now rated 113).
He might just be very well-treated off 91 over this trip, then, and I like him having a go at it at this track which can lend itself to prominent racers who stay further. He also ran his best race as a two-year-old here when third in the Group 2 July Stakes, where he would’ve been closer to the front two but for late interference.
This year he’s been running well, finishing second at Newmarket to Saxon King who has gone in again since, before he won at York thanks in part to a great ride from Sean Levey on the front end over seven furlongs. That looked a good race that has worked out well and he’s only 2lb higher here.
After York he ran with credit again in fourth at Goodwood after racing prominently from a wide draw and he’s forgiven his Britannia run at Royal Ascot given he was buried away on the unfavoured near side.
On Thursday he looks the obvious pace towards the stands’ rail and if he gets in a rhythm he could be a tough nut to crack, even in a race as hot as this. With so much potential amongst the opposition he’s priced up at 33/1, but he’s worth an each-way swing at those odds.
Earlier on the card a host of promising juveniles do battle in the Group 2 Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes and with limited formbook evidence on show JASOUR looks a bet for Clive Cox at 20/1.
He won’t come out well on ratings whichever service you use but he could be about to take a massive leap forward and at the odds he looks worth chancing.
It’s notable Cox gave him time after his Nottingham win, avoiding the temptations of Royal Ascot to give him six weeks off and he could reap the benefit here now he goes up to six furlongs.
The form of his Nottingham win is good – Nazalan, who was beaten over four lengths in third, has won easily at Sandown since and finished third in the Listed Dragon Stakes there on Saturday – and Jasour did his rivals for speed and class.
That was a nice confidence booster, but he is expected to improve significantly over six furlongs given his unraced dam is a half-sister to distance specialists like Twilight Son, Run To Freedom and Music Master.
Cox’s Konchek improved 10lb for moving up to six from five in this race five years ago, finishing second to Advertise for Jasour’s owner, and if he repeats the trick here Jasour will be right in the mix.
Preview posted at 1525 BST on 12/07/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org