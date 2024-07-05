Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Coral-Eclipse Sandown card and Haydock on ITV Racing Saturday July 6

Everybody needs a Hero

City Of Troy is the star attraction in the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday and with White Birch ruled out earlier in the week it looks a fantastic opportunity to get a 10-furlong top-level race on his C.V.

He bounced back from 2000 Guineas disappointment in style in the Derby at Epsom and it’s exciting that Aidan O’Brien keeps on mentioning the Breeders’ Cup Classic for him, the son of Justify looking likely to be given the chance to prove himself on dirt if all goes well on turf in Europe in the second half of the campaign.

Stablemate Hans Andersen is in there to give him a true gallop to aim at and while he’s a different type to O’Brien’s last two winners of this race, St Mark’s Basilica and Paddington, you would think his class and stamina will be drawn out sufficiently to justify the short odds.

If you’re thinking about the straight-forecast I’d strongly consider Jayarebe to fill the runner-up position, as I’m a little worried about Ghostwriter’s draw in one and Brian Meehan’s horse might well have the beating of him anyway on a line through French Derby runner-up First Look.

Still, it’s a no-bet race for me, but I will be backing DESPERATE HERO to win the Coral Charge earlier on the card for Jack Channon.

Live In The Dream is the one to beat here but he hasn’t been at his best this season and I’m not convinced the Sandown sprint track is ideal for him anyway. He could be vulnerable from a wide draw on this course even if he gets away more smoothly than he did at Haydock last time.

Desperate Hero looks to have improved significantly from three to four, his wins at Goodwood and Hamilton in very different conditions marking him out as a sprinter on a serious upward curve and I’m betting on his devastating handicap performance last time being no fluke.

He absolutely bolted up off 91 and the form couldn’t have worked out much better with six individual subsequent winners left trailing in his wake.

It was a performance that simply highlighted him as potential Group-class and it's with hope he can seamlessly step up from handicap company on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict: Back DESPERATE HERO in the 1.50 Sandown