Our man had a profitable weekend after 15/2 and 10/1 winners and he's got three selections for day one of Chester's May meeting.
1pt win Michaela’s Boy in 2.05 Chester at 8/1 (bet365)
1pt win Hadrianus in 3.15 Chester at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Hills)
1pt e.w Frankness in 3.45 Chester at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
Derby trial season is here and Chester’s May Festival kicks off with a couple of launchpads for Epsom including the Boodles Chester Vase Stakes at 3.15.
Ruler Of The World and Wings Of Eagles have come out of this race and won the Derby in the last 10 years and after Auguste Rodin’s Guineas flop Aidan O’Brien will be hoping he finds some strong contenders in the trials starting in this one.
Adelaide River is his representative in the Vase and the son of Australia is expected to improve on his two-year-old form at three now he steps up in trip, so he’s a danger to all, even if he does have six lengths to make up on Arrest on their Saint-Cloud form.
Arrest is an odds-on shot for this after finishing second to Dubai Mile in France, but he needed his first run last season and he looks very short to me against the race-fit HADRIANUS who is worth backing at 5/1.
Charlie Johnston’s son of Galileo had his first couple of starts on the all-weather before Christmas where he ran well, winning at Kempton, but he improved markedly over 10 furlongs in soft ground at Epsom in the Blue Riband Trial two weeks ago.
He was outpaced at a crucial point and had to switch, but he finished his race well to get within three-quarters-of-a-length of the winner, Epictetus, suggesting as though he’d thrive for an extra two furlongs.
With that race under his belt he’s got a sharpness advantage over the two market leaders and he’s got a touch of the same stable’s Dee Ex Bee about him, a horse who ran in the Epsom trial, finished second in this race and then ran second in the Derby.
Strangely, he has been declared for Thursday’s Dee Stakes over 10 furlongs, too, but it’s over 1m4f that he interests me and if he stands his ground I can see him going well under Franny Norton.
MICHAELA’S BOY should enjoy Chester and he can make all the running in the Tote £100K Guaranteed Placepot Every Day Handicap over five furlongs at 2.05.
Jer Batt is 11lb well-in but being drawn 12 of 12 on the five-furlong course here is a great leveller and Billy Loughnane will have his work cut out from that position.
Michaela’s Boy looks the one to take advantage as he’s a prominent racer who is drawn well in four, his last two wins coming after making all over five furlongs on the all-weather.
His last two runs have been over further, but the form of his fourth in the Conditions Stakes on all-weather finals day at Newcastle is working out really well and it suggests he’s still got more to offer in handicaps off 93.
Finally, over a furlong further I am going to chance one each-way from a wide draw as FRANKNESS has otherwise seductive claims in the Camden Pale Handicap at a huge 16/1.
Her 2000 Guineas-winning trainer Andrew Balding always targets Chester and he has an amazing record with three-year-old handicappers at this track, winning 34 from 142 at 23.94%, while he was five from six with Frankel progeny on the Roodeye last year.
Frankness was responsible for two of those wins, winning a couple of novice races here including one by over six lengths under a penalty from Tellus, a filly who has struck twice on turf this season already including at Ayr on Monday.
This daughter of Frankel has had her sights raised since then, running in the May Hill and the Nell Gwyn, shaping quite well at Newmarket given she was too keen over seven furlongs in a race that didn’t play to her strengths.
Dropping back to six furlongs at Chester for her handicap debut could pay dividends and while stall 12 is clearly not ideal, she’s got the right man in Oisin Murphy to navigate a passage from which she can challenge.
Preview posted at 1545 BST on 09/05/23
