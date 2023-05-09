Hadrian’s ball in the Vase

Derby trial season is here and Chester’s May Festival kicks off with a couple of launchpads for Epsom including the Boodles Chester Vase Stakes at 3.15.

Ruler Of The World and Wings Of Eagles have come out of this race and won the Derby in the last 10 years and after Auguste Rodin’s Guineas flop Aidan O’Brien will be hoping he finds some strong contenders in the trials starting in this one.

Adelaide River is his representative in the Vase and the son of Australia is expected to improve on his two-year-old form at three now he steps up in trip, so he’s a danger to all, even if he does have six lengths to make up on Arrest on their Saint-Cloud form.

Arrest is an odds-on shot for this after finishing second to Dubai Mile in France, but he needed his first run last season and he looks very short to me against the race-fit HADRIANUS who is worth backing at 5/1.

Charlie Johnston’s son of Galileo had his first couple of starts on the all-weather before Christmas where he ran well, winning at Kempton, but he improved markedly over 10 furlongs in soft ground at Epsom in the Blue Riband Trial two weeks ago.

He was outpaced at a crucial point and had to switch, but he finished his race well to get within three-quarters-of-a-length of the winner, Epictetus, suggesting as though he’d thrive for an extra two furlongs.

With that race under his belt he’s got a sharpness advantage over the two market leaders and he’s got a touch of the same stable’s Dee Ex Bee about him, a horse who ran in the Epsom trial, finished second in this race and then ran second in the Derby.

Strangely, he has been declared for Thursday’s Dee Stakes over 10 furlongs, too, but it’s over 1m4f that he interests me and if he stands his ground I can see him going well under Franny Norton.

The Verdict: Back HADRIANUS in the Chester Vase