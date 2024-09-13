Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Chester and day three of St Leger Festival Doncaster Saturday September 14

Go for Gold in the Portland

It’s a super Saturday in the UK and Ireland with day one of the Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown and the Betfred St Leger taking place at Doncaster, even if the latter is a slightly underwhelming renewal.

Aidan O’Brien could dominate both and he certainly has a strong grip on the Leger, with a trio of his Galileo colts in there pitching in the first four in the betting.

Any of them could win, with the raw Jan Brueghel fancied the least and the strong-staying Grosvenor Square fancied the most, but stable number one Illinois is a worthy favourite and in all honesty the race doesn’t appeal from a betting point of view.

Much will depend on tactics and how much rope they give Gavin Ryan on Grosvenor Square, but it’s a tough race to make all in – two decades have passed since Rule Of Law was the last horse to make all in the Leger – and with that in mind I’d rather just watch the race and see what happens.

Ditto the Irish Champion Stakes where Economics takes on Auguste Rodin and company in a potential thriller, but for Saturday bets I’ll stick to the Doncaster undercard and Chester.

The Betfred Portland Handicap over five-and-a-half furlongs is the big betting race on Town Moor and the pace looks middle to stands’ side with Apollo One, Bergerac, Get It and Hiya Mate amongst those likely to set the gallop.

Vintage Clarets was on the radar for this until he halved in price and Desert Cop was considered again after he was undone by the draw at York, but at 18/1 I can’t resist siding with ABERAMA GOLD who loves Doncaster.

David O’Meara’s seven-year-old has Doncaster form figures of 1-2-2-3-2-0-1 and his two wins came off ratings of 92 and 96, so he’s immediately of interest from a perch of 87 on Saturday.

Rated 100 at the start of the campaign, 10 defeats this year has seen his rating plummet, but he’s a horse that finds his level and the last time he dropped to this type of mark he made hay.

His last run on turf, off 90 at Ayr in mid-July, was a clear signal he’s ready to win again, and he might’ve got his head in front that day granted better luck in the run, while 12 months previously a good effort in the same race was the catalyst to a golden summer.

Since Ayr he’s run twice in the Racing League on the all-weather at Wolverhampton and Newcastle, but I reckon he needed a stronger gallop at the former track and he never runs well at Gosforth Park, so I’m happy to overlook those recent runs.

He’ll love a hell-for-leather gallop at his beloved Doncaster and while in a perfect world there would be more juice in the ground, every negative you can think of is factored into his price and he’s worth an each-way bet.

The Verdict: Back ABERAMA GOLD in the 2.25 Doncaster