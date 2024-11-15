Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham Saturday November 16

See the light with D’Arc at Cheltenham

It took Paul Nicholls years to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup but he’s firmly in the groove now and he goes for his fourth success in the contest in the last 13 renewals on Saturday.

The Ditcheat maestro has two strings to his bow this time around and they are both in the top three in the betting, with clear favourite Ginny’s Destiny almost a replica of last year’s hero, Stage Star.

Expected to play at hand at the top level at some point this season, there could yet be mileage in a handicap mark of 155 and with excellent course form up his sleeve he could jump them silly from the front end.

The main problem I have with him is the ground, as he improved throughout his novice season on soft conditions and he looks to me like a future three-miler who has been utilising his stamina over intermediate trips.

With that in mind I’m not sure he’ll be able to burn this field off on good ground and at 3/1 I’m happy to have a go against him each-way with one at a bigger price.

Ga Law and Il Ridoto look the solid ones in that regard, while In Excelsis Deo is a player if he gets a strong gallop to aim at and jumps well, but the one I keep coming back to is Gavin Cromwell’s HARTUR D’ARC.

The bookies are taking a chance dangling big prices about one from this yard who is so unexposed, the seven-year-old having had just the five chase starts including when not staying in the Irish Grand National when last seen.

He’s also just had the three starts for Cromwell but he shaped really well in the first two, winning easily in a beginners’ chase at Clonmel before landing the Leinster National at Naas where he travelled into the race smoothly.

Both of those successes suggest he has the gears for two and a half miles and it’s encouraging that he won a point to point and a maiden hurdle on good ground.

With all that in mind it’s no wonder Cromwell has pinpointed this race for him and he has secured the services of Johnny Burke who won this race two years ago on the aforementioned Ga Law.

Cromwell targets this meeting these days having had three winners here the last couple of seasons and, from just 1lb out of the handicap, this horse looks more of a danger from the foot of the weights than his odds imply.

You can get a bit bigger than 20/1 but we'll back him with the sponsors who go five places.

The Verdict: Back HARTUR D’ARC in the 2.20 Cheltenham