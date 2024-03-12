Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham Festival 2024 day two

Mike has the mechanics for Brown Advisory

Another day, another monster Mullins multi for many punters and the bookies will be fearing the Closutton army again after the events of day one.

Ballyburn should get things rolling in the opening Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle and I’m in no hurry to take him on given the level of form he has already shown combined with what is considered to be the ideal skillset for this contest.

Put simply, I think he’ll do his rivals for class and pace and I’d be surprised if he doesn’t have too many gears for this field.

Fact To File is the banker of the week for many in the Brown Advisory but he’s one of the Mullins hotpots I want to have a go against.

Certainly, he's a lovely prospect, but he is lacking experience after being fast-tracked from bumpers to novice chasing, where he has only run in small fields.

His jumping hasn’t really been put under any pressure yet, but it will be here and he can jump to his right a little, so he looks very short on his first go at this trip under Rules.

Following the rain on Tuesday the ground should remain testing for day two and with that in mind Gordon Elliott’s supplemented AMERICAN MIKE looks to be underestimated.

The seven-year-old isn’t an easy horse to predict and he disappointed over hurdles following a highly-promising bumper career which included a second to Facile Vega here at the Festival.

However, I think fences have made a man of him and the experience he gained over timber does not look lost on him judging by his two victories at left-handed Navan this season.

In the first of those he defeated Fact To File fair and square, while in the Grade 2 Ten Up Novice Chase last time he travelled smoothly on the heavy ground and pulled out more after the last to beat Nick Rockett after idling when in front.

In between those wins he was well beaten at Limerick, but I’m not sure he likes going right-handed and I’m inclined to forgive him that, especially with the ground turning in his favour.

He finally looked like justifying the glowing reputation he had has a bumper horse last time out and in the conditions he looks a fair price at 10s.

The Verdict: Back AMERICAN MIKE in the 2.10 Cheltenham