Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham Festival 2024 day three

Our form expert has four selections for day three of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival including in the closing Kim Muir Handicap Chase.

Sir Gerhard to rule supreme in the Stayers’

Thursday is the best betting day of the week so far at the Cheltenham Festival and the feature Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle looks wide open. Teahupoo heads the market for Gordon Elliott and he’s respected following his close-up third last year, his trainer holding him back for this after he beat Impaire Et Passe in the Hatton’s Grace in early December. Given his age and his profile and the fact he goes so well fresh, he probably is the most likely winner, but I don’t think he has pounds in hand by any means. I’d rather take him on at the prices and Willie Mullins might have an underestimated one here in the shape of Cheveley Park’s SIR GERHARD. Twice a Festival winner thanks to his Bumper and Baring Bingham successes earlier in his career, he just didn’t take to fences as expected, winning a disappointing one from five in that sphere. What was noticeable from his fencing career was how strong he was in the market for the Brown Advisory last year, going off 3/1 despite an less than ideal prep, and he travelled into the race well until two from home despite jumping poorly. Mullins persevered with him over fences until finally pulling the plug after a fall at Naas in November, but he bounced back in style over hurdles at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve with a decisive win over 2m3f in heavy ground. He beat a bunch of strong stayers that day and he is unexposed over a staying trip, running just twice over three miles over fences, and the distance could well see him improve significantly on his Punchestown hurdles form. A three-time Grade 1 winner who will love the ground, he’s an intriguing contender against the market leaders. The Verdict: Back SIR GERHARD in the 3.30 Cheltenham

Elliott duo of interest in the handicaps

Whether Elliott wins the Stayers’ Hurdle or not he could be in for a really good day and I like the look of a couple of his in the handicaps. First up is FAROUK D'ALENE in the Pertemps Final, his British mark of 154 giving him a tough assignment on the face of it, but Rob James’ 7lb claim will help and Elliott has a terrific record with highly-rated horses in this race. Sire Du Berlais won it twice off 145 and 152, while The Bosses Oscar, ridden by a 7lb claimer, was second off 151 and Salvador Ziggy, rated 147, and ridden by a 7lb claimer, was second last year. Farouk D'Alene has had his issues but he’s a strong stayer with bags of talent. He beat Albert Bartlett winner Vanillier over 2m7f in heavy ground as a novice hurdler, was a short head second in a Grade 1 on just his second start over fences and he was going well when falling two out in L'Homme Presse’s Brown Advisory two years ago. Off the track for 613 days after that, he returned over fences this season but looked back in great nick in the Leopardstown Pertemps qualifier at Christmas, a race that has provided six of the last eight Pertemps Final winners, with a neck second to Ted Walsh’s Gaoth Chuil, having tried to concede 22lb. He gets a 4lb pull at the weights with that horse here, Gaoth Chuil a single-figure price after running second at the Dublin Racing Festival, and he looks a spot of value to reverse the form. The Verdict: Back FAROUK D’ALENE in the 2.10 Cheltenham

Cool bet in the Kim Muir

The other Elliott horse I like is COOL SURVIVOR in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase. This horse was sent off 5/1 for the Martin Pipe last year and has qualified for his chasing mark by running behind Gaelic Warrior and Embassy Gardens over trips short of three miles. He also caught the eye in fourth in a hot 2m5f handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival, but significant improvement is expected now he tackles 3m2f. A point to point winner, he improved a great deal when stepping up to three miles over hurdles and it’s no wonder Elliott plumped for this race having entered him in the Plate, the Ultima and the National Hunt Chase as well this week. Harry Swan takes the ride and he could well the get better of another Irish hotpot in Inothewayurthinkin, who has been well found in the market for Gavin Cromwell. The Verdict: Back COOL SURVIVOR in the 5.30 Cheltenham

Take a chance on Frero for Venetia