Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham December Meeting Friday December 13

Opt for a Latenight at Cheltenham

The December Meeting at Cheltenham may have lost a long-time feature race in the International Hurdle recently but this year’s two-day card kicks off with some quality action right throughout the programme.

Caldwell Potter v Jango Baie v Springwell Bay is a novices’ chase to savour early in the afternoon and then the Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Coming Soon Handicap Chase at 1.50 could house a Gold Cup or Grand National contender with Chianti Classico and King Turgeon in attendance.

Those races don’t really appeal for a bet with the main protagonists expected to dominate and the Unibet Middle Distance Veterans’ Chase is filed in the ‘too difficult’ drawer with five previous course winners among its number.

I was tempted by Heather Main’s Numitor at around 20/1, but with all of his form on flat tracks, the hill could find him out against the handful of horses proven around Cheltenham.

The veterans’ race isn’t the only contest featuring the old boys as the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase features three horses in double-digits including top weight Delta Work.

However, his trainer Gordon Elliott traditionally uses this race to tee up his horses for spring assignments and it’s no surprise to see all five of his runners trading at double-figure odds.

Meanwhile, the French raider Iceo Madrik looks very short at around 7/2 considering he’s significantly out of the weights and while that didn’t matter when compatriot Sweet David won the Cross Country at the November Meeting, I want to take him on.

The one I’m drawn to is last year’s winner LATENIGHTPASS who turns up 12 months on off just a 4lb higher mark than when he bolted up under Gina Andrews, who only really got after him after the last when he sprinted clear.

The 11-year-old is back with Tom Ellis after being trained by Dan Skelton this time last year and his current yard is in red-hot form, landing five winners and four seconds from their last 18 Rules runners.

All of Ellis’ winners this season have had the benefit of a run beforehand, so I saw Latenightpass’ return over an inadequate 2m5f in the Grand Sefton as nothing more than a tee up job for this assignment.

He loves this course having finished second and first here from two goes and he has an excellent chance of going in again, making anything north of 5/1 very fair.

