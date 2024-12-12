Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham December Meeting Friday December 13

Our form expert has three selections for day one of the December Meeting at Cheltenham on Friday.
The Verdict: Friday December 13
1pt win To Chase A Dream in 1.15 Cheltenham at 15/2 (General, 888Sport 8/1)
1pt win Latenightpass in 3.00 Cheltenham at 13/2 (General, William Hill 7/1)
1pt win Long Draw in 3.35 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General)
Opt for a Latenight at Cheltenham
The December Meeting at Cheltenham may have lost a long-time feature race in the International Hurdle recently but this year’s two-day card kicks off with some quality action right throughout the programme.
Caldwell Potter v Jango Baie v Springwell Bay is a novices’ chase to savour early in the afternoon and then the Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Coming Soon Handicap Chase at 1.50 could house a Gold Cup or Grand National contender with Chianti Classico and King Turgeon in attendance.
Those races don’t really appeal for a bet with the main protagonists expected to dominate and the Unibet Middle Distance Veterans’ Chase is filed in the ‘too difficult’ drawer with five previous course winners among its number.
I was tempted by Heather Main’s Numitor at around 20/1, but with all of his form on flat tracks, the hill could find him out against the handful of horses proven around Cheltenham.
The veterans’ race isn’t the only contest featuring the old boys as the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase features three horses in double-digits including top weight Delta Work.
However, his trainer Gordon Elliott traditionally uses this race to tee up his horses for spring assignments and it’s no surprise to see all five of his runners trading at double-figure odds.
Meanwhile, the French raider Iceo Madrik looks very short at around 7/2 considering he’s significantly out of the weights and while that didn’t matter when compatriot Sweet David won the Cross Country at the November Meeting, I want to take him on.
The one I’m drawn to is last year’s winner LATENIGHTPASS who turns up 12 months on off just a 4lb higher mark than when he bolted up under Gina Andrews, who only really got after him after the last when he sprinted clear.
The 11-year-old is back with Tom Ellis after being trained by Dan Skelton this time last year and his current yard is in red-hot form, landing five winners and four seconds from their last 18 Rules runners.
All of Ellis’ winners this season have had the benefit of a run beforehand, so I saw Latenightpass’ return over an inadequate 2m5f in the Grand Sefton as nothing more than a tee up job for this assignment.
He loves this course having finished second and first here from two goes and he has an excellent chance of going in again, making anything north of 5/1 very fair.
The Verdict: Back LATENIGHTPASS in the 3.00 Cheltenham
Going for a Draw in the finale
The closing Citipost Handicap Hurdle over three miles revolves around Skelton’s Doyen Quest who sluiced up at the November Meeting off a 10lb lower mark.
He could defy the rise in the weights but he has been priced up accordingly and at least the handicapper has given the rest of the field a chance.
Thanksforthehelp would be entitled to get closer off 9lb better terms but his first preference is for a weaker race at Bangor on the same afternoon so he’s a likely non-runner, triggering a probable 10p Rule 4.
I like the look of LONG DRAW for in-form trainer Olly Murphy, this horse a former pointer who has been racking up the experience over two-and-a-half miles where he has been acquitting himself well.
He bumped into the lobbed-in Hamsiyann over 2m5f at Cheltenham on his latest start but ran really well in the best-of-the-rest position, sticking to his guns in the sort of fashion that suggests improvement is forthcoming over three miles.
The five-year-old is certainly bred for three miles, being related to 3m winners like Magic Mustard, Viking Splash and Kilcooley, and after honing his craft with eight runs over intermediate trips, where he showed steady improvement, he looks ready to step up.
Beating Doyen Quest won’t be easy, but in receipt of 15lb he has a fighting chance especially with improvement at the distance potentially up his sleeve.
The Verdict: Back LONG DRAW in the 3.35 Cheltenham
Dream bet for Cobden and Collins
With it being Cheltenham the non-ITV races are priced up and I was surprised to see the thriving TO CHASE A DREAM available at around 8/1 in the Catesby Estates Handicap Hurdle.
This might be his toughest task yet with the likes of Valgrand, Willmount and Wreckless Eric in opposition, but this horse is a rapid improver who has developed a winning habit.
His Carlisle win in October was boosted by the third at Kelso and he left them standing at the same track last time, bolting up by over six lengths meaning he’s officially 3lb well-in here.
It’s no wonder Saltburn-On-The-Sea handler Paul Collins is letting him dip his toe into deeper waters while he’s in the groove and the New Course at Cheltenham could really suit over 2m1f.
He’s got the stamina for further, a proven winner over 2m3f+ in soft ground at Doncaster, and that sort of staying power could be vital in a big field where a strong pace looks a likely scenario.
Booking Harry Cobden for the ride looks the icing on the cake and another bold bid is expected.
The Verdict: Back TO CHASE A DREAM in the 1.15 Cheltenham
Preview posted at 1430 GMT on 12/12/24
