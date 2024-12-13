Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham December Meeting and Doncaster Saturday December 14

Sweet Dreams in December feature

It’s a cracking renewal of the Nyetimber December Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday with five horses who ran in the Paddy Power Gold Cup taking their chances again.

Il Ridoto bids to become just the fourth horse in history to do the double in the same season, with Exotic Dancer in 2006 the last horse to complete the feat.

He went on to win a Cotswold Chase by 18 lengths and then finish second to Kauto Star in the Cheltenham Gold Cup later in the season, highlighting the sort of horse you have to be to pull off such an audacious double.

Il Ridoto, up 8lb in the weights, is respected and it’s a big day for Olive Nicholls taking 7lb off his back to help alleviate the burden, but he’s on the drift and you can see why. This is a tough task.

The horses he beat in the Paddy Power: Madara, Fugitif, Ga Law and In Excelsis Deo have not been missed by the market and it’s tempting to take them all out of calculations given this is a very different race on the New Course.

Fugitif won this race last year when the ground was soft and he probably wants conditions more testing than he faces on Saturday, so it’s not surprising to see Madara head the betting.

Whether he deserves to be 7/2 I’m not sure and the percentage call is to take an each-way swing against the Paddy Power quintet.

GUARD YOUR DREAMS is 18/1 getting four places and that looks a perfectly fair bit of business for the Nigel Twiston-Davies team.

I like that his New Course form over hurdles is a good body of work, including an International Hurdle win at this meeting a few years ago where he beat horses rated 155 and above, while his Relkeel third included rivals of the same calibre.

Last season he went off the rails a little, but fences seem to have perked him up again and he has supplemented a reappearance win at Warwick (where he beat subsequent winners Roccovango and Genois) with two good efforts in defeat at Cheltenham.

At the November Meeting he ran really well in third behind smart prospect Peaky Boy (who runs earlier on the Saturday card – look out for a form boost), warming to his jumping after a few tentative leaps early on.

He can come on for that effort and after three qualifying runs that enable him to compete in this race it would be no surprise to see him leave his current best chasing form behind from a mark of 136.

The Verdict: Back GUARD YOUR DREAMS in the 1.50 Cheltenham