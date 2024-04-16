Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham and Newmarket Wednesday April 17

Our form expert tipped a 9/1 winner on Grand National day - don't miss his advice for the ITV4 action at Cheltenham and Newmarket on Wednesday.
1pt e.w Al Farabi in 1.50 Newmarket at 12/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt win Kamsinas in 2.05 Cheltenham at 9/1 (General)
1pt win Astro King in 3.00 Newmarket at 12/1 (General)
There’s some terrific action on ITV4 on Wednesday with day two of the Craven Meeting at Newmarket featuring a Classic trial, some competitive pattern races, big-field handicaps and hopefuls from the yards of Andre Fabre, Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby, while Cheltenham hosts some quality races, too.
The Silver Trophy Handicap Chase at Cheltenham looks a good race but choosing between the market leaders isn’t easy and I reckon the best bet at Prestbury Park is KAMSINAS in the Kingston Stud Handicap Hurdle at 2.05 at 9/1.
Fergal O’Brien might still be chasing his first Festival winner, but he’s got a good record at the April meeting and this horse looks capable of improvement now he’s tackling an intermediate trip.
He looked better than he has been all season when stepped up to 2m5f at Kempton last time, keeping on well as if he would’ve beaten the faller at the last in any case, staying every inch of the trip which makes him of interest now he tackles the intermediate distance in a handicap.
O’Brien will have had plenty of options with this horse at this time of year, but the extended 2m4f at Cheltenham looks a good choice considering his second to Lookaway at this track over two miles earlier in the campaign.
Over at Newmarket ASTRO KING looks underestimated in the Group 3 bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes over 1m1f at 12/1 for Daniel & Claire Kubler.
He has very little to find on official ratings and this should be set up ideally for him with plenty of pace looking likely over the course and distance he won the Cambridgeshire over.
He’s been on the go after running in the winter in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, where he performed respectably behind Spirit Dancer, and that should help him avoid any rustiness.
With the ground ideal he can track the strong pace from a prominent position and he looks a spot of value against the more unexposed horses like Royal Rhyme and Embesto.
The opening Weatherbys Global Stallions App Handicap is another big field with a likely strong pace situation set to unfold and that can play into the hands of AL FARABI.
Roger Varian won this race with Flavius Titus five years ago and he looks to have another improving four-year-old to disrupt the older horses here.
The son of Kingman started his career over a mile in France for Andre Fabre and he’s well proven over seven furlongs, but dropping to six unlocked a career-best from him at Kempton two starts ago where he was a short head second.
That form looks good with the winner running well since and the third winning, while Al Farabi again shaped well in third behind Grand Traverse over six furlongs at Newcastle last time.
A strongly-run six on turf could be the perfect mix for him and it’s a positive Silvestre De Sousa, who has such a good record for Varian (24%), takes over in the saddle from a 3lb claimer.
