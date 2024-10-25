Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham and Doncaster Saturday October 26

Designs on Butler sprinter at Doncaster

It looks a very competitive renewal of the Group 1 William Hill Futurity Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday with each of the eight runners holding some sort of chance.

Wimbledon Hawkeye holds the best form claims on the back of his Royal Lodge win over Royal Playwright, but Delacroix isn’t far behind him after his hands and heels victory in the Autumn Stakes.

Those two races probably hold the key, although Timeform have unleashed their large Ps on both Anno Domini and Detain, which tells you all about the potential in behind the main form horses.

My preference is for Delacroix with Aidan O’Brien going for a 12th win in the race, but it’s with no real conviction in a field stacked with promise, and it looks a race to watch and learn from.

Even with no more rain forecast conditions look likely to remain soft at this time of year after a misty day on Town Moor on Friday and getting through the soft ground will be key.

Aberama Gold likes getting his toe in and given he won the Join Century Racing Club Today Handicap off an 11lb higher mark last year it’s no surprise to see him disputing favouritism.

He has become hard to win with, though, and I’d be more confident of a revival if he was sporting a visor, so I’d rather take a chance on John Butler’s DESIGNER at twice the price.

The Pearl Secret mare also likes testing ground and she finished second in this contest on heavy conditions behind Fast Response two years ago.

Having won the same York race twice in her career I reckon Butler has been working back from this and she caught the eye at Haydock last time in a key form race when she was fifth behind Blue Storm, Aberama Gold and Jer Batt, who all reoppose.

It was her second run back from a significant break and wind surgery and she ran like she still needed it, running keenly and outpaced at halfway before she stayed on again on what appeared to be the unfavoured side of the track.

She can come on again from that and looks capable of landing a blow from a mark of 91 (she ran off 97 when second in this race in 2022) with Jamie Spencer booked to do the steering at a track he rides very well.

The Verdict: Back DESIGNER in the 2.05 Doncaster