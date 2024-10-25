Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham and Doncaster Saturday October 26

Our form expert had a 15/2 winner at Doncaster on Friday and he has four selections for Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday.
1pt win Francisco’s Piece in 1.30 Doncaster at 11/1 (General)
1pt win Designer in 2.05 Doncaster at 14/1 (General)
1pt win Pepe Le Moko in 2.20 Cheltenham at 11/1 (Paddy Power, William Hill, Coral)
1pt win Al Gasparo in 2.55 Cheltenham at 15/2 (Ladbrokes)
It looks a very competitive renewal of the Group 1 William Hill Futurity Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday with each of the eight runners holding some sort of chance.
Wimbledon Hawkeye holds the best form claims on the back of his Royal Lodge win over Royal Playwright, but Delacroix isn’t far behind him after his hands and heels victory in the Autumn Stakes.
Those two races probably hold the key, although Timeform have unleashed their large Ps on both Anno Domini and Detain, which tells you all about the potential in behind the main form horses.
My preference is for Delacroix with Aidan O’Brien going for a 12th win in the race, but it’s with no real conviction in a field stacked with promise, and it looks a race to watch and learn from.
Even with no more rain forecast conditions look likely to remain soft at this time of year after a misty day on Town Moor on Friday and getting through the soft ground will be key.
Aberama Gold likes getting his toe in and given he won the Join Century Racing Club Today Handicap off an 11lb higher mark last year it’s no surprise to see him disputing favouritism.
He has become hard to win with, though, and I’d be more confident of a revival if he was sporting a visor, so I’d rather take a chance on John Butler’s DESIGNER at twice the price.
The Pearl Secret mare also likes testing ground and she finished second in this contest on heavy conditions behind Fast Response two years ago.
Having won the same York race twice in her career I reckon Butler has been working back from this and she caught the eye at Haydock last time in a key form race when she was fifth behind Blue Storm, Aberama Gold and Jer Batt, who all reoppose.
It was her second run back from a significant break and wind surgery and she ran like she still needed it, running keenly and outpaced at halfway before she stayed on again on what appeared to be the unfavoured side of the track.
She can come on again from that and looks capable of landing a blow from a mark of 91 (she ran off 97 when second in this race in 2022) with Jamie Spencer booked to do the steering at a track he rides very well.
Earlier on at Doncaster, FRANCISCO’S PIECE looks underestimated in the Listed William Hill Prospect Stakes over six furlongs as the son of Mayson will relish this ground.
Experience has been a key asset in this race in recent years, with the last five winners landing this on their fifth, seventh, ninth, 13th and sixth starts.
The horses that are disputing favouritism are lightly-raced, but Francisco’s Piece is having his ninth run here and he can put that experience to good use.
He has come back from a midsummer break in terrific shape, loving the softer ground as he has registered second-place finishes at Haydock and Redcar, while he ran well over five-and-a-half furlongs at Deauville on Monday in first-time cheekpieces (retained here, replay below).
On that evidence he's going to love stepping back up to six furlongs and he’s unexposed at the distance having had just the two runs over six, including in that Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar where he stumbled before staying on well for second.
That's a good piece of form in the context of this race and while he has to saddle a 3lb penalty for a Listed win in France that’s factored into his double-figure prices.
Over at Cheltenham it’s day two of the Showcase Meeting and Gavin Cromwell, who had a winner at Prestbury Park on Friday, is the man to watch again.
His Millforce could land the novice hurdle over three miles and it’s no surprise to see him priced up as favourite, while his stablemate AL GASPARO looks worth a bet in the Pertemps qualifier.
This former point-to-point winner is bred for the distance being related to Virginia Chick and Viking Blond, who both won over three miles, and he’s fascinating stepping up in trip beyond two-and-a-half miles for the first time.
He likes good ground and impressed in victory over 2m1f at Killarney last time out, making all and finding plenty to see off the late challenge of Liber Nicc, the pair clear of the rest.
Danny Mullins, who comes over from Ireland for this one ride, has a good record for Cromwell, including being aboard Flooring Porter for his two Stayers’ Hurdle wins at this track, and even over this new trip I’d expect a prominent ride from a jockey who is excellent from the front.
Finally, nice prospect PEPE LE MOKO can thrive up in trip in the William Hill Committed To Top Prices Handicap Chase over 3m1f at 2.20.
Jane Williams’ six-year-old looked a horse to follow when he absolutely bolted up at Kempton in January, shaping like a stayer with the way he won, and he ran better than the bare result at the same track next time when losing a few places late on after belting the last.
Certainly, I don’t think that was evidence that the handicapper has got hold of him and after just four chasing starts he’s got plenty more to offer this season.
He won first time out the last campaign and given he seems to go well on the better ground I expect this to have been an early-season target.
Williams will probably have an eye on a Kempton handicap going forward, but this is a nice test to see if he handles Cheltenham and from towards the bottom of the handicap he’s a danger to all.
Preview posted at 1550 BST on 25/10/24
