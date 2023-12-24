Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Boxing Day including ITV racing at Kempton

Our form expert Ben Linfoot picks out three bets from the Boxing Day cards at Aintree, Kempton and Wincanton.

The Verdict: Boxing Day, December 26 1pt win Es Perfecto in 12.45 Kempton at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Coconut Splash in 2.15 Aintree at 8/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, Betfred) 1pt e.w Sarsen in 2.38 Wincanton at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Perfecto punt at Kempton

‘If he jumps, he wins,’ is a saying all punters have heard at some stage and while it rings true with Constitution Hill as he bids to land odds of around 1/8 in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day, you need to tweak the phrase a little for stablemate Shishkin. ‘If he jumps off, he could win,’ is probably more sensible for Nicky Henderson’s Ladbrokes King George VI Chase hopeful, but punters are putting their faith in the nine-year-old as he bids to win this festive highlight on effectively his seasonal reappearance after he planted himself at the start at Ascot a month ago. I think he’s a three-mile chaser and I think he has the talent to win this race, but at 4/1, given what he did last time, and with Allaho in the field, I’ll leave Shishkin and the King George well alone and watch the race with great interest. With the King George a no-bet race and the Christmas Hurdle a lap of honour for Constitution Hill, bets are thin on the ground at Kempton on Boxing Day, but I do like the look of Alan King’s ES PERFECTO in the opening Ladbrokes Boost Your Odds On Racing Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at 12.45. This horse made a highly encouraging chasing debut at Cheltenham last time when he was out-pointed by a race-fit rival in Ginny’s Destiny, who has franked the form with another win at Cheltenham subsequently. Es Perfecto was just a tad too keen after 197 days off to keep his challenge going, but the best aspect of his performance was how well he jumped and that will stand him in good stead around here. I’m convinced he’s well handicapped in this sphere dropped 1lb to 123 and if he can just race a little more efficiently, with the Cheltenham run under his belt, he can go well under Gavin Sheehan, who has a 24% strike-rate for Alan King. The Verdict: Back ES PERFECTO in the 12.45 Kempton

Get Honeyball charge in your Sarsen-al

It’s always good to have a Christmas Eve scour around the markets from the many other meetings on Boxing Day and I’m keen to take the 25/1 about Anthony Honeyball’s SARSEN in the Steel Beams Steelbeams.online Boxing Day Handicap Hurdle at Wincanton. Honeyball is a trainer I have a lot of time for and he has a superb record at this track on Boxing Day, a course just 30 miles up the road from his Dorset base. He’s had five wins from 18 goes here at 27.78% on Boxing Day, including winners at 12/1 and 33/1 for a £1 level-stake profit to SP of +£43.50, so his outsiders on this card are well worth a second look. I like Sarsen at the prices because he’s only five, he has only had four hurdles starts and there has been promise amongst those runs, for all that he was ultimately well beaten on his last two starts either side of a stable switch from Alan King’s. He certainly has a chance here off a mark of 97 judging by his encouraging first two hurdles runs for King, while I thought he shaped much better than the bare result following 346 days off the track on his first start for Honeyball last time out at Fontwell. Knocked sideways after the very first hurdle, he moved into the race nicely three out despite some rusty hurdling and looked set to play a part in the finish at that stage. He weakened out of contention as fitness told, but it was an encouraging run and it’s no surprise to see him dropped in trip to two miles here. Sean Houlihan has ridden a 12/1 winner for Honeyball from just two rides, so he’s an interesting jockey booking, and all in all there is enough to take aim here at a big price in an average 0-110 (Sky Bet are paying four places on each-way bets). The Verdict: Back SARSEN in the 2.38 Wincanton at 25/1

Taking The Reins - Hollie Doyle - Episode Seven

Making a Splash at Aintree