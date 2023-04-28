Enrilo to finally gain Gold compensation

Kitty’s Light ran second in last year’s Scottish Grand National before finishing third in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, when there were three weeks between the two big races.

This year only seven days have elapsed since Ayr, but Christian Williams’ horse will be bidding for the big-race double off an identical mark of 140 which gives him a dead obvious chance from a handicapping perspective.

It’s no surprise he’s the 7/2 favourite but he just looks a bit too skinny considering the short time between races – as well as the fact he has been beaten in this race twice before.

On both occasions he seemed to just lack a gear at a track where you need to travel well and he could be susceptible to a horse that is well equipped to deal with the demands of this course.

That horse could be ENRILO for Paul Nicholls and he's too tempting to ignore off his reduced rating of 137.

He was first past the post in this race off 143 two years ago before he was demoted for wiping out Kitty’s Light when idling on the run-in, and things have not gone his way ever since.

Despite falling on a few occasions he’s not a bad jumper and he took a heavy fall on his first start since wind surgery on his seasonal reappearance which set him back.

It must’ve been a frustrating period for Nicholls, but he has clearly worked backwards from another crack at this race and his eyes must’ve lit up when the handicapper dropped him 5lb after Kempton last time.

For all that it was an average run he at least completed in sixth over an inadequate distance and huge improvement is expected now he tackles 3m5f around here from his new mark.

Thursday’s rain won’t have aided his cause, but it looks a warm, dry day on Saturday and the ground could well dry out to something like Good to Soft again, which would be ideal.

The Verdict: Back ENRILO for the bet365 Gold Cup