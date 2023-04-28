Our tipster previews the bet365 Gold Cup card at Sandown on Saturday while he's backing a William Haggas-trained horse at Haydock.
Kitty’s Light ran second in last year’s Scottish Grand National before finishing third in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, when there were three weeks between the two big races.
This year only seven days have elapsed since Ayr, but Christian Williams’ horse will be bidding for the big-race double off an identical mark of 140 which gives him a dead obvious chance from a handicapping perspective.
It’s no surprise he’s the 7/2 favourite but he just looks a bit too skinny considering the short time between races – as well as the fact he has been beaten in this race twice before.
On both occasions he seemed to just lack a gear at a track where you need to travel well and he could be susceptible to a horse that is well equipped to deal with the demands of this course.
That horse could be ENRILO for Paul Nicholls and he's too tempting to ignore off his reduced rating of 137.
He was first past the post in this race off 143 two years ago before he was demoted for wiping out Kitty’s Light when idling on the run-in, and things have not gone his way ever since.
Despite falling on a few occasions he’s not a bad jumper and he took a heavy fall on his first start since wind surgery on his seasonal reappearance which set him back.
It must’ve been a frustrating period for Nicholls, but he has clearly worked backwards from another crack at this race and his eyes must’ve lit up when the handicapper dropped him 5lb after Kempton last time.
For all that it was an average run he at least completed in sixth over an inadequate distance and huge improvement is expected now he tackles 3m5f around here from his new mark.
Thursday’s rain won’t have aided his cause, but it looks a warm, dry day on Saturday and the ground could well dry out to something like Good to Soft again, which would be ideal.
Later on the card MUMBO JUMBO looks a bet in the bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase over 2m4f.
He graduated from the EBF Final over hurdles at this track where he was fourth in a race that is a breeding ground for future chasers and he has been working towards his first win over fences.
In October he made his chasing debut at Uttoxeter where he was second to Kinondo Kwetu, a horse who was third in a good race at Aintree last week, while he got Sandown experience here in November behind Solo.
Given a three-month break after that, he returned over three miles at Kempton where he didn’t seem to stay behind the subsequent Midlands National winner Major Dundee and Topham third Killer Kane – a tough assignment in open company for a novice.
Last time at Taunton he got back on track with a good second over 2m7f, where he probably would've won with a better jump at the second last, so he comes in here following a confidence-boosting outing.
I like him dropping in trip to 2m4f and I like him getting weight from everything in a race Lavelle won with Junction Fourteen back in 2016.
Any double-figure odds about him make plenty of appeal.
William Haggas is one of the best trainers out there, if not the best, and it’s of no surprise to anyone that he has super strike-rates everywhere he goes, but 122 winners at a competitive track like Haydock at 25% for his career is outstanding.
He hits the ground running here, too, with his April stats at Haydock weighing in at 7 wins from 20 at 35%, so I was immediately drawn to his sole handicapper at the track on Saturday, MONTASSIB, in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap.
I was on this horse for the Lincoln and he ran an absolute shocker, but the ground was horrible on Town Moor and it could be that he simply didn’t handle conditions.
Perhaps he needed the race as well, but either way he’ll surely come on plenty for the run on much better ground here in a race his trainer won back-to-back in 2016 and 2017 with Predominance and Afjaan.
He’s got Haydock form in the book following his second to Wanees last September over a mile, while dropping to seven furlongs looks no bad thing as he has got plenty of gears.
It’s just that Lincoln run we have to forgive, but at 8/1 in Haggas we trust.
