Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for at Haydock and Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown Park

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot had 6/1 and 13/2 winners last Saturday - don't miss his selections for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown on Saturday.

The Verdict tips: Saturday, July 8 1pt win Diligent Harry in 1.50 Sandown at 12/1 (General) 1pt win Struth in 2.05 Haydock at 16/1 (bet365) 1pt win Indemnify in 2.25 Sandown at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Maksud in 3.15 Haydock at 8/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Harry can be crowned Prince at Sandown The Coral-Eclipse takes centre stage at Sandown on Saturday and we’ve got a tantalising clash of the generations with Paddington taking on the older horses. In what could be a tactical race Emily Upjohn could be most inconvenienced by a messy gallop and she’s a tricky filly for William Buick to handle first time up. Indeed, all the signs point to Paddington for me, as he’s an uncomplicated and highly progressive son of Siyouni who looks sure to be suited by the step up in trip to 10 furlongs on breeding. Getting 7lb from Emily Upjohn and 10lb from the geldings appears the type of weight-for-age concession he can really take advantage of and a dominant performance is expected from Aidan O’Brien’s charge. He could be a bit special. At short prices there’s no need to get involved, though, with such a good undercard to have a go at including the opening Coral Charge over five furlongs. At a price I really like the look of DILIGENT HARRY in this on just his third go at five furlongs and his first in seven starts.

Like plenty of Clive Cox sprinters he’s getting better with racing and I think he’s getting faster too, as he’s certainly taken a keener hold than ideal in a fair few of his races over six recently. It’s interesting Cox comes here as he must feel he’s sharp enough for this test now having skipped what looked an ideal opportunity for him in the Chipchase at Newcastle last weekend, a track that suits him. His form from the spring has worked out very well – he beat Royal Ascot winner Witch Hunter at Newcastle, he ran well enough in the 1895 Duke Of York behind Highfield Princess and Commanche Falls, and then he was a short head behind subsequent Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Khaadem in the Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury, where he led for a long way before being run out of things late on. I’m not surprised Cox is thinking five furlongs after that and he’s the obvious leader in this race, where he’ll be a danger to all if he can get them at it in behind given he stays six fairly well too. A first turf win looks a matter of time for him – two of his career-best runs have been on grass – and at 12/1 or thereabouts he rates a good bet. The Verdict: Back DILIGENT HARRY for the Coral Charge

Haynes recruit up for the Challenge INDEMNIFY looks a horse to keep on the right side of and he can score on stable debut for Alice Haynes in the Coral Challenge over a mile at 2.25. The son of Lope De Vega looked a seriously improved animal on his first start since being gelded on his reappearance when cruising to victory over this course and distance when still trained by Roger Varian. He’s changed hands for £125,000 since then but new connections could well get an immediate return of £50,000 here considering he only went up 5lb for that last win which was more than fair. Three lengths ahead of Aerion Power in that race, Sir Michael Stoute’s horse franked the form when beating 25 horses to fourth in the Royal Hunt Cup and it would be no surprise if Indemnify improved again here.

The Verdict: Back INDEMNIFY for the Coral Challenge

Taking two at Haydock Over at Haydock STRUTH appeals after one minor blip in the bet365 Handicap (2.05) over 1m6f for Charlie Johnston and Richard Kingscote. The son of Australia looked highly progressive in May and June and subsequent events show there was no shame in his defeat at Doncaster to Queen’s Vase runner-up Saint George. Struth went on to Royal Ascot himself but didn’t cope well with the drop in trip to 1m4f and it simply looked a case of a race that was too hot for him over that distance. He remains a lovely staying prospect, though, and back up to 1m6f he can have a say off top weight in a race the Johnston yard have traditionally targeted with their best staying prospects.

In the Old Newton Cup MAKSUD is firmly on the radar for Hughie Morrison after dropping 4lb in two runs this year. The son of Golden Horn looks interesting off 97 now considering he was fourth at Glorious Goodwood off a 2lb higher mark on just his fourth start last summer. He’s forgiven his Chester reappearance on softer ground than ideal and he ran miles better than his finishing position suggests in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot, where he helped to force the gallop from a wide draw in a race where they went too hard and the pace collapsed. The Duke Of Edinburgh is a fine pointer to the Old Newton Cup and seven beaten horses have come straight from the Ascot race to win this contest this century. It would be no surprise if Maksud can add his name to that list this weekend.