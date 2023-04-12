Our man has two bets for the opening day of the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree on Thursday.
1pt win Bennys King in 4.05 Aintree at 18/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Ici La Reine in 5.15 at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
It’s a terrific start to the Randox Grand National Festival with four Grade 1s straight out of the blocks but betting opportunities look limited.
Constitution Hill is a joy to watch and there’s a chance the William Hill Aintree Hurdle will be his last go over timber before he embarks on a chasing career, but there’s no desire to find a bet in the race even in the ‘without the favourite’ markets.
The Alder Hey Aintree Bowl is very good but confusing as who knows which of the real Bravemansgame, Shishkin, A Plus Tard or Ahoy Senor will turn up and before that I don’t really want to take on Willie Mullins’ 6/4 chance Zenta in the Anniversary for 4-Y-Os.
Stage Star v Banbridge v Saint Roi kicks things off in the Manifesto but they’re all priced up accordingly and so it’s to the supporting races for the day one bets, starting with BENNYS KING in the Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase at 4.05.
David Christie has a fine record in hunter chases and his Winged Love looks a worthy market leader here, but of those at bigger prices it’s Dan Skelton’s Bennys King that could give the favourite most to do.
Skelton wouldn’t specialise in this area by any means, but he’s amassed a very tidy record in hunter chases the last few years – he’s eight wins from 16 goes since the start of 2022 – and it’s noticeable how he sweetened up former high-class handicappers like Marracudja and Not That Fuisse (also runs here) in the hunter chase scene.
Bennys King was a high-class handicapper himself, rated as high as 157 at one point, and that makes him an interesting recruit to this division, especially as it seems to have perked him up no end.
He ended 2021 and 2022 with four pulled up efforts, but since going hunter chasing in cheekpieces he looks revitalised, a battling verdict over Paul Nicholls’ Magic Saint (who boosted the form next time out at Wincanton) at Hereford in January the pick of his recent form, although he looked in great heart last time out at Fakenham when easily beating Sir Jack Yeats by 11 lengths.
He’ll likely be ridden up with the pace and 2m5f has always looked his trip, while he’s been jumping better since the cheekpieces were fitted, too, and when you throw his classy back form into the mix as well he looks a great bet at 18/1.
With so many unknown quantities it wouldn’t be often I’d bet in bumpers but Warren Greatrex’s ICI LA REINE looks underestimated at 25/1 in the Grade 2 Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ National Hunt Flat Race that closes the card.
Greatrex has had a tough couple of years but he has always been excellent at preparing his bumper horses and when you drill down to his Aintree bumper runners alone he’s had two winners and four thirds from 11 starters here, including Portrush Ted who won at 25/1 at this meeting five years ago.
Ici La Reine looks a lovely prospect after winning both her starts in National Hunt Flat Races on the Tapeta at Newcastle, her win last time coming under a penalty despite being keen off a slow gallop.
Her class got her through that assignment and she’s fascinating switching to turf. She’s a full-sister to two jumps winners and a half-sister to another, while her dam is a half-sister to Greatrex’s star mare La Bague Au Roi who won 14 races (finished seventh in this race) for Ici La Reine’s owners.
Greatrex holds her in high regard and although she is bred for further, the nature of this race (the big field and likely strong gallop) could easily bring her stamina into play on the long run-in, so she’s worth backing each-way at 25/1.
