Our man has two bets for the opening day of the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree on Thursday.

The Verdict tips: Thursday April 13 1pt win Bennys King in 4.05 Aintree at 18/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Ici La Reine in 5.15 at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Grand National Festival: Thursday preview

Skelton in the hunt with King

It’s a terrific start to the Randox Grand National Festival with four Grade 1s straight out of the blocks but betting opportunities look limited. Constitution Hill is a joy to watch and there’s a chance the William Hill Aintree Hurdle will be his last go over timber before he embarks on a chasing career, but there’s no desire to find a bet in the race even in the ‘without the favourite’ markets. The Alder Hey Aintree Bowl is very good but confusing as who knows which of the real Bravemansgame, Shishkin, A Plus Tard or Ahoy Senor will turn up and before that I don’t really want to take on Willie Mullins’ 6/4 chance Zenta in the Anniversary for 4-Y-Os. Stage Star v Banbridge v Saint Roi kicks things off in the Manifesto but they’re all priced up accordingly and so it’s to the supporting races for the day one bets, starting with BENNYS KING in the Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase at 4.05. David Christie has a fine record in hunter chases and his Winged Love looks a worthy market leader here, but of those at bigger prices it’s Dan Skelton’s Bennys King that could give the favourite most to do.

Skelton wouldn’t specialise in this area by any means, but he’s amassed a very tidy record in hunter chases the last few years – he’s eight wins from 16 goes since the start of 2022 – and it’s noticeable how he sweetened up former high-class handicappers like Marracudja and Not That Fuisse (also runs here) in the hunter chase scene. Bennys King was a high-class handicapper himself, rated as high as 157 at one point, and that makes him an interesting recruit to this division, especially as it seems to have perked him up no end. He ended 2021 and 2022 with four pulled up efforts, but since going hunter chasing in cheekpieces he looks revitalised, a battling verdict over Paul Nicholls’ Magic Saint (who boosted the form next time out at Wincanton) at Hereford in January the pick of his recent form, although he looked in great heart last time out at Fakenham when easily beating Sir Jack Yeats by 11 lengths. He’ll likely be ridden up with the pace and 2m5f has always looked his trip, while he’s been jumping better since the cheekpieces were fitted, too, and when you throw his classy back form into the mix as well he looks a great bet at 18/1. The Verdict: Back BENNYS KING in the Foxhunters’

Greatrex to deliver Bumper profits