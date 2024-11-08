Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Aintree, Doncaster and Wincanton Saturday November 9

Kings can be crowned at Aintree

David Pipe has made a good start to the season and can land one of the early feature races of the new jumps campaign with KING TURGEON in the BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

The improving grey six-year-old looked a different horse on his seasonal reappearance at Chepstow last time out, jumping like a buck out in front on his way to an easy 10-length victory.

Wind surgery and another summer on his back seems to have done the trick and while last season was a bit stop-start in terms of his development, the experience he racked up as a young horse should stand him in good stead this campaign.

Given the way he jumped around Chepstow it’s no wonder Pipe is trying the National fences with him and given that last victory was over 3m2f it’s easy to envisage him winging away on the front end over this shorter distance.

I think the better ground could be key to him as well and with race fitness on his side he has a big advantage over plenty of these rivals.

He’s actually a couple of pounds well in despite being out of the weights, taking his new rating into account, and he has the look of a horse that could rate much higher than his current mark come the end of the campaign.

You wouldn’t say he’s been missed by the market, but he’s the likeliest winner of this race for my money and I’d have him a strong favourite against the tough-to-win-with Frero Banbou, so he’s worth backing at his current odds.

Earlier on at Aintree, last year’s successful connections Stuart Edmunds and Ciaran Gethings can combine again to winning effect in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle with MAGICAL KING.

I don’t think he’ll mind the good ground like plenty of Diamond Boy’s better progeny and conditions are the main question mark against him as he’s got a nice progressive profile and promises improvement now upped in trip.

Cheekpieces helped sharpen up his jumping in the spring when he won and ran well over intermediate distances at Wetherby, both performances hinting he’ll be seen in an even better light over three miles.

A former point-to-pointer who is related to three-mile winner Lizrona, he gets that chance now and he went well fresh last season, so now could be the time to catch him.

The Verdict: Back KING TURGEON in the 2.40 Aintree and MAGICAL KING in the 1.30 Aintree