Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Aintree, Doncaster and Wincanton Saturday November 9

Our form expert has five selections for Saturday's action at Aintree, Doncaster and Wincanton.
0.5pts e.w Thunderbear in 1.20 Doncaster at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3)
1pt win Magical King in 1.30 Aintree at 11/2 (General)
1pt win Bethpage in 1.45 Wincanton at 17/2 (William Hill)
1pt win King Turgeon in 2.40 Aintree at 13/2 (William Hill)
0.5pts e.w Adjuvant in 3.45 Doncaster at 33/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
David Pipe has made a good start to the season and can land one of the early feature races of the new jumps campaign with KING TURGEON in the BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree on Saturday.
The improving grey six-year-old looked a different horse on his seasonal reappearance at Chepstow last time out, jumping like a buck out in front on his way to an easy 10-length victory.
Wind surgery and another summer on his back seems to have done the trick and while last season was a bit stop-start in terms of his development, the experience he racked up as a young horse should stand him in good stead this campaign.
Given the way he jumped around Chepstow it’s no wonder Pipe is trying the National fences with him and given that last victory was over 3m2f it’s easy to envisage him winging away on the front end over this shorter distance.
I think the better ground could be key to him as well and with race fitness on his side he has a big advantage over plenty of these rivals.
He’s actually a couple of pounds well in despite being out of the weights, taking his new rating into account, and he has the look of a horse that could rate much higher than his current mark come the end of the campaign.
You wouldn’t say he’s been missed by the market, but he’s the likeliest winner of this race for my money and I’d have him a strong favourite against the tough-to-win-with Frero Banbou, so he’s worth backing at his current odds.
Earlier on at Aintree, last year’s successful connections Stuart Edmunds and Ciaran Gethings can combine again to winning effect in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle with MAGICAL KING.
I don’t think he’ll mind the good ground like plenty of Diamond Boy’s better progeny and conditions are the main question mark against him as he’s got a nice progressive profile and promises improvement now upped in trip.
Cheekpieces helped sharpen up his jumping in the spring when he won and ran well over intermediate distances at Wetherby, both performances hinting he’ll be seen in an even better light over three miles.
A former point-to-pointer who is related to three-mile winner Lizrona, he gets that chance now and he went well fresh last season, so now could be the time to catch him.
Over at Wincanton it’s the Badger Beers Handicap Chase but that looks a tricky puzzle to solve and I’d rather have a go at the BetMGM Richard Barber Memorial Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.
Last year’s winner Good Look Charm is back for more and she’s respected for Anthony Honeyball, who is in good form and has a great record in this type of race.
The problem for Good Look Charm is the ground might be a bit quick for her and she’s rated 8lb higher in a better race, so she’s passed over on this occasion despite being a tempting price to go back-to-back.
The one I like is Emma Lavelle’s BETHPAGE for the Bonita Racing Club, a trainer and owner combination that won this race with Misty Bloom back in 2019.
Crucially, Bethpage loves good ground and improved markedly throughout the summer, winning at Fontwell, Ludlow and Southwell on sound surfaces.
Her winning run came to and end at Worcester, but she has run well in defeat there and at Ludlow last time when the slow gallop counted against her.
She did well to nail second off a slow pace after a three-month break and that should have teed her up nicely for this test where the likelier stronger gallop will play to her strengths.
Lavelle traditionally does well with her runners at this meeting and Bethpage looks in a good place to make a bold bid under Tom Bellamy.
Over at Doncaster it’s the last day of the Flat turf season and on soft ground at the end of a long year I’ll be treading with caution.
Two small each-way bets appeal including Michael Bell’s ADJUVANT in the Virgin Bet November Handicap at 33/1.
Three winners of this race came into the contest off breaks of 100 days or more in the last seven years and that shows fresh legs are no bad thing in this type of scenario.
Adjuvant hasn’t been seen for 168 days and he’s a son of New Bay who handles testing ground well, finishing second in two red-hot handicaps at Newmarket and Goodwood on the two occasions he has encountered soft or heavy.
They were both over 1m6f and the worry with him is he needs further, but the pace looks strong and there’s a good chance his stamina will be drawn out in the closing stages.
Irish claimer Wayne Hassett takes the ride and earlier on the card County Meath handler Jack Davison could cause a bit of a turn up in the Listed Livescore Bet Wentworth Stakes with THUNDERBEAR.
The early pace is drawn more towards the stands’ side with Sophia’s Starlight and Balmoral Lady berthed that way and that could give Thunderbear a nice tow into things under Rossa Ryan.
He’s been running well in Ireland since the cheekpieces went back on and he split two of their better sprinters at Naas last time out when finishing second between My Mate Alfie and Big Gossey (won at the Curragh since) in a tight finish.
That was over six furlongs on yielding ground but even softer conditions look likely to suit given he won a Newbury Group 3 on heavy just over a year ago and he can finish off well at a price.
Preview posted at 1500 GMT on 08/11/24
Click here for full Ben Linfoot tipping record
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.