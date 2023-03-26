Bachem was in a really strong position after carding opening round scores of 65, 66 and 69 but went even better when it mattered most in the final round, posting an eight-under 64 to close out the win from South Africans Hennie du Plessis and Zander Lombard at 20-under.

Bachem was one of six pre-tournament selections for our top-class tipster ahead of the Jonsson Workwear Open on the DP Tour, and the German duly delivered in style with a four-shot victory at 24-under.

Fancy a big-hitter? You'd better Bachem...

For the same reasons Pulkkanen is considered but next for me is NICK BACHEM, probably the best driver among this new class of rookies ahead of Jeong Weon Ko.

The latter produced plenty of good golf last week and is respected, but Bachem is an awesome talent with a game similar to that of Schmid, and it wouldn't surprise me at all were he to emulate his countryman and contend on his first start at Steyn City.

We've seen him in the mix early on in Kenya and again at St Francis Links, sticking around for the most part with the exception of a poor Sunday in Nairobi, and having also started well in India and Thailand he's been a regular leaderboard presence over the past four events.

One of his best Challenge Tour finishes came when third in the Limpopo Championship and he later flew out of the traps on day one of the Joburg Open, so like Nienaber and Moller before him, this prodigious driver is just searching for the missing ingredient which will enable him to put four rounds together.

He'll surely draw confidence from the way he coped at St Francis Links, four rounds of par or better helping to produce his first DP World Tour top-20, and there is absolutely no doubt that this course will suit better if he's able to keep the ball rolling.

At three-figure prices, Bachem is preferred to his more established compatriot Hurly Long, who withdrew during the third round of last week's event and therefore has a question to answer.