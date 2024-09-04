Bellum Justum to continue his international exploits

Winner of the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom on his three-year-old debut, Andrew Balding’s colt went on to finish seventh in the Derby before being placed in the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot and the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

On the strength of those efforts, the Sea The Stars colt headed across the Atlantic as a major contender for the Nashville Derby and duly delivered, claiming over £800,000 in prize-money for owners King Power Racing with a comprehensive victory at Kentucky Downs.

“We felt we were probably better than the American horses, but without an actual line through the form, you never quite know and things often go wrong when you travel,” said King Power’s racing manager Alastair Donald.

“Thankfully, all went smoothly, apart from being a bit slowly away, and Frankie is pretty reliable in those big races. He got a good position and we knew there was a good chance that we’d be able to outstay the others.