Bellewstown abandoned after slips; Dylan Browne McMonagle taken to hospital

In a separate incident, champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle was taken to hospital after a spill from Mosel who went wrong a furlong out in the opener.

He was taken to Drogheda hospital for assessment.

Star Of Beauty slipped in the same race, while after a delay Pettus Bridge and Distillate came down in a similar area to where the Star Of Beauty incident took place.

Niall Cronin, head of communications at the IRHB, said on Racing TV: "It's very disappointing for everybody. A couple of riders made reports after the first race that it was a bit slippy in parts. Remedial work was carried out and a couple of riders went down. We proceeded to have a second race after a short delay, which involved sanding of the track.

"Unfortunately there was a similar incident in the second race and the raceday stewards considered the observations of the delegation of riders, trainers, racecourse management and the clerk of the course and unfortunately we were left with no other decision."