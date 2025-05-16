Believing to head to Royal Ascot after Frankel covering

Believing has progressed with each season of racing and gained an all-important top-level breakthrough when winning the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March, her first run for new owners Coolmore.

The five-year-old went close in 2024, playing the bridesmaid to Bradsell in the Nunthorpe and Flying Five before taking third in the Abbaye. Believing then changed hands for 3,000,000 guineas in December of that year.

Explaining the purchase on the Bred For It podcast, Mark Byrne told host Jess Stafford: "We are searching for excellence.

"She was a very good race filly and I was lucky enough to be with David Keegan when she won the Al Quoz Sprint and that was brilliant to be there."

Byrne went on to reveal plans for Believing who could make her final career start at next month's Royal meeting, saying: "It looks like she's going to be covered by Frankel this week with a view to running in Royal Ascot and then pulling up.

"We hope we could be chatting about her as the next Immortal Verse or one of those brilliant broodmares."

When asked if it was usual practice for Coolmore to race a mare in foal, Byrne replied that 'it would very much be an exception'.

Believing, trained by George Boughey, is a 12/1 chance with Sky Bet for the King Charles III Stakes and 10/1 for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.