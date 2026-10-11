Behind The Stable Door: Vicki Gibbins visits Dan Horsford

“We do have mugs, you know,” laughs trainer Dan Horsford. “I think there are some in the dishwasher."

“I’d forgotten about the dishwasher,” smiles commentator Richard Hoiles, as he decants my tea from a paper cup to a large mug.

It’s a hive of activity at Dan Horsford’s Wiltshire base, with both meticulous BHA inspector and prying journalist welcomed with open arms on the same morning, sharing stories with visiting jockeys and friendly staff in the new owners’ facility and office.

Pictures of Robber's Bridge, Dan’s first career winner at Market Rasen, and Newbury hero Eddie My Eagle take pride of place on one wall, with Cruden’s landmark York victory finding space at the other side - at his current rate of success, Dan will have to put up more shelves.

The location is Sharpridge Farm, set within the picturesque Barbury Castle estate. The estate accounts for 2000 acres of classic English countryside, home to Alan King, the Barbury International Horse Trials and an Iron Age hillfort – depending on what takes your fancy.

A neat collection of rectangular barns make up the main yard, nestled at the base of the valley and the team have access to a variety of different gallops across the estate, including a sharp all-weather incline of four-and-a-half furlongs, innocuously named the Sharpridge Hill.

Sharpridge Farm is a place Dan knows like the back of his hand: he ran the yard for 12 years when assistant trainer to Alan King, with the satellite stable home to household names like Trueshan and Yanworth.

“Has it changed a lot since you were here with Alan?” asks Richard, as Dan gives the tour.

“It was never kitted out to be a standalone yard,” he replies. “So we’ve added the office, a racing tack room and owners’ facilities, but the footprint is still the same. I’ve always liked the big, airy barns – horses tend to keep their form here. It’s a big advantage to know the yard and has stood me in good stead for running the business.”

Dan began to investigate the possibility of a training license under his own name in 2022, leading to a chance meeting, and subsequent long-standing friendship, with Richard.

“I was told by a colleague at ITV that Dan was thinking of starting out on his own and was asked if I could look at some numbers,” explains Richard.

“I don’t know how people do it alone. It made for miserable reading," laughs Dan.

“At the time, I felt like I was raining on your parade, but it would have been a struggle,” agrees Richard.

"I entered negotiations for Sharpridge with the estate, but I was always clear that it would need leniency for the first few years and only rent part of the barn initially, with the option of adding more boxes as I went along,” continues Dan. “They said they were impressed with the business plan, but financially, they’d had a better offer.”