Beckett eyes Champions Day boost with Amiloc at Ascot

However, after landing the Weatherbys Stallion Book Persian Punch Conditions Stakes at Salisbury on his most recent start, Beckett is upbeat about the prospect of last year’s winner of the Group Two King Edward VII Stakes at the Royal meeting making an impact back at pattern race level.

Disaster struck in the Group One Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup when he unseated Hector Crouch on exiting the stalls before finishing down the field on his return to the Knavesmire in the Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup.

After beating just one rival home in the Group Two Boodles Yorkshire Cup at York on his seasonal reappearance, Amiloc then finished fifth at the same level on his return to Royal Ascot in the Hardwicke Stakes.

Since rounding out last year with a fine fourth in the Grade One Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar, things have failed to fall right for the gelded son of Postponed.

Beckett said: “It was great he got a confidence booster at Salisbury last time out. It has been a frustrating season, but he was good at Salisbury.

“I know it wasn’t a deep race, but that wasn’t the point. He did it well and it has set him up well for Saturday. That race became obvious after he disappointed at York. It just looked like that it could be a good idea.

“I just don’t think York suits him. He has run two average races there and I just don’t think it suits him the way the races have been run, but we know Ascot does.

“The really annoying part was Goodwood as that is what would have really suited him, but that is the one that got away. You couldn’t have said he would have won, but he would have run very well there.

"He likes Ascot, so we are hopeful, and this race is a good fit for him.”

Stablemate Pride Of Arras appears set to go on his travels once again with Beckett earmarking the Longines Hong Kong Vase as his next target.

Having got his career back on track in the Group Three William Hill September Stakes at Kempton Park, the son of New Bay failed to follow that success up when returned to Grade One company in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Belmont Park.

However, he is set to be given the chance to atone for that defeat in the mile and a half Group One test at Sha Tin on December 13.

Beckett said: “The race was at Belmont Park was postponed and I think he was just there too long. There is a reason why you land the week before. Twelve days was just too much for him.

“It looks like we will go for the Hong Kong Vase now. He has come out of it well.”

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