Royal Ascot: Hello You set for Albany Stakes

The daughter of Invincible Spirit was making her introduction in what appeared a strong novice event at Dunstall Park, with newcomers from several high-profile yards in opposition.

However, Ralph Beckett’s filly could hardly have been more impressive – taking the lead over a furlong out before powering six and a half lengths clear.

Paddy Power make Hello You a 10/1 shot for the Albany at next month’s showpiece meeting and Beckett confirmed the Group Two contest as her next intended target.

He said: “I was delighted with that. I thought she’d run well, but it looked a warm race beforehand. I thought she’d go close, but there was plenty of money for other horses. It was more than we expected, obviously – not too many win like that on on debut.

“She appears to have taken the race well, so we’ll give ourselves three weeks to get to Ascot. That straight track normally rides quick, but I think she’ll handle it fine.”