Becher Chase preview: Tristan Durrell eyes more Saturday spoils on Galia Des Liteaux

“I watched the race back on ITV when I got home and it was nice to go back over it. The actual feeling of crossing the line in front in a race like that though is unmatched. I’m still pinching myself as it was unbelievable to have won it, and for her to win it as well as she did was fantastic.

Durrell said: “I’ve been in good form this week and enjoying that Coral Gold Cup win. They were all happy at the yard so that was good and we celebrated it well.

And while Durrell, who also won the 2024 Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton for Skelton aboard Jay Jay Reilly, is still on cloud nine after his latest big-race win, he insists he is looking forward to tackling the most famous fences in jumps racing once again.

With stable jockey Harry Skelton heading to Sandown for a strong book of rides, topped by L’Eau du Sud in the Grade One Betfair Tingle Creek Chase, it has opened the door for Durrell to pick up the ride on the eight-year-old mare for Shelfield Green handler Skelton.

The 24-year-old is currently riding the crest of a wave after toasting the biggest success of his career last weekend following his victory on the Dan Skelton-trained Panic Attack in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

“I think it is everyone's dream to have a winner over the Grand National fences.

"Last weekend I would have said I don’t know how I could top that, but I think it would be pretty special to have a winner over the Grand National fences.”

In his only previous attempt over the iconic fences Durrell found himself out of luck when finishing ninth aboard Marracudja in the 2022 Randox Foxhunters’ Chase. However, Durrell believes he couldn’t ask for a better ride on return over them aboard Galia Des Liteaux, who finished eighth in the 2024 Randox Grand National.

He added: “I’ve had one ride over the fences before in the Foxhunters’ so I feel very privileged to be going back over them, especially on one that has a chance as well.

“I had a good spin over them last time and I got around in one piece. It is definitely a different feeling compared to riding around regulation fences as the ditches are a lot bigger.

“It was very enjoyable, and it was as good a buzz as everyone said it would be. Galia Des Liteaux jumped around there so well before, so it gives me loads of confidence to go have a good ride on her.

“She has been competitive over three miles and five furlongs, but she finished respectably in the Grand National before, so everything is looking good for her.”

And with Galia Des Liteaux having dropped 11lbs in the weights since her last victory in the Bud Booth Mares’ Chase at Market Rasen in November 2023, plus having had the benefit of a recent run at Carlisle, Durrell believes he has solid claims of turning his dream into reality.

He added “I think it was always on Dan’s mind to run her in the Becher Chase and it is good to have a horse that is going to be competitive in it.

“She is quite a way below her last winning mark, but I feel she has still got the class to win another big race. She is fresh and well at home and my three -pound claim will also be a help. I think she is well-handicapped and has a great chance so hopefully we can keep the ball rolling.”

Galia Des Liteaux will be aiming just the second mare to win the Becher Chase after Snow Leopardess in 2021.